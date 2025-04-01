After Tuesday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed a big matchup against the Panthers on Wednesday night and the team’s regular-season goals in the final nine games.

Practice Lines – Apr. 1

Lines at Leafs practice Knies – Matthews – Marner

McMann – Tavares – Nylander

Laughton – Domi – Jarnkrok

Holmberg – Kampf – Lorentz

Robertson, Pacioretty McCabe – Tanev

Rielly – Carlo

Benoit – Ekman-Larsson

Myers, Hakanpää Stolarz

Woll v Panthers tomorrow@TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 1, 2025

It was one of the quicker practices of the season today. What were you trying to get out of it?

Berube: Just get them moving after flying back yesterday, the travel, and back-to-back games. You can always look at going a couple of different ways, but we thought the best thing was coming out for a quick skate, getting moving a little bit, getting back to the rink, and getting ready for tomorrow.

What is the key to flipping the script on the Panthers after they beat you twice this season?

Berube: The last game we played against them here was a good hockey game. At five-on-five, it was tight. They scored two power-play goals. The game could’ve gone either way.

I think we played them the right way. This team is going to check you, and they are a hard team to play against. There is no doubt that there is not a lot of room out there. You have to fight for your ice. I can go over the whole thing, but you have to be solid in all areas of your game against this team.

With Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett on the same line, you know what to expect. How do you get your players to not get sucked into it?

Berube: We talk about it. They are going to do the thing they do. They are going to try to disrupt you and try to draw you into a penalty. You can’t react to it. You have to initiate and stand your ground, but you have to be careful with taking the extra shot or swing. It is hard, but at the same time, that is what they want. You can’t get drawn into it.

There has been a lot of talk about John Tavares’ offensive production this season. Coming off of a road trip, with a quick practice, he stays out there to work. What stands out about his work ethic?

Berube: That is what stands out the most — his work ethic, his routine, his understanding of what he needs to do day in and day out to be successful. He never, ever stops doing it. He continually follows the routine no matter what. That is why he is still having success at a later age in life and in hockey.

What do you want to see out of the group as the regular season winds down?

Berube: Just good, consistent hockey in all areas of the game. For me, it is about really stressing that it is about the team and nothing else. If everybody grabs ahold of putting the team first and playing for the team, nothing else matters but playing good, consistent hockey and working for two points every night. You can’t have individual stuff at this time of year. It is all about the team.

The most important thing is that we want to play consistent hockey in all areas of our game and try to hone it in. Again, everybody has to take a little bit less, give a little bit more, and put the team first.

In the next eight days, you play Florida twice and Tampa once. You control your own fate. How important is it to take care of business in the division?

Berube: It is important. We can control it to a certain extent. We have these big games. They are all big games, but they are big games within our division. We are fighting for the same spot as them. There will be good games down the stretch here.

Is it Anthony Stolarz starting tomorrow? He left the ice early.

Berube: Maybe. I don’t know yet.

Stolarz is 0-2 against the Panthers this season. Does it factor into the decision making in net?

Berube: No, not really. It is what it is. The team is 0-2.

With Max Pacioretty and Jani Hakanpaa participating in practice, how significant is that, and how far away are they?

Berube: It is good that they have been out there working with our developing crew and our people back here. They’re skating and trying to get healthy. Hopefully, they can get healthy and be part of the team at some point.

Your former goaltender, Jordan Binnington, is a big run in St. Louis right now. Is it a sign, yet again, of how competitive he is?

Berube: For sure. He is a highly competitive guy. If there are any doubters, he hears and knows that. He is going to do anything in his power to turn it the other way. He has a lot of jam. He will fight for everything. He has done it before, right? You never want to doubt him.