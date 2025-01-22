Advertisement

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced earlier today that AHL rookie Jacob Quillan has been recalled from the Marlies.

F Jacob Quillan has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL). — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 22, 2025

It’ll be the 22-year-old Novia Scotia native’s first taste of the big league regardless of whether he suits up for an NHL game or not.

Craig Berube: “He is up here because he has played really well down there. He has been a very good player of late. That is why he is up here. If we need him, he is available for us. “When guys do well, they get rewarded by coming up to the NHL.”

I don’t agree that this is some kind of knock on Alex Steeves, as there are two factors at play. Firstly, Quillan is a centerman who could play on the wing if required, while Steeves is a pure winger. With John Tavares out of the lineup and Max Domi recently shifted to the wing due to consistency issues, thereby pushing Pontus Holmberg up the lineup and Fraser Minten into the the lineup, the fact that Quillan is a natural center is likely a real consideration.

Secondly, Quillan will not require waivers, unlike Steeves, and perhaps this wasn’t a risk the organization wanted to take at this point in the season, with technically only an extra body required on the NHL roster at this stage (Ryan Reaves and Fraser Minten can enter the lineup with Connor Dewar and Max Pacioretty’s injuries, without needing to insert a call-up for playing time).

It’s also a nice reward for one of the Marlies‘ top performers of late, although even since the first week after signing his entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs, Quillan has been turning heads on the farm. By virtue of seven excellent performances at the tail-end of the 2023-24 regular season, the undrafted college free agent signing forced head coach John Gruden’s hand. The rookie featured in all three playoff games before Toronto was eliminated by Belleville in the best-of-five series.

It’s fair to say that his first full pro season has been a work in progress for Quillan, though. He found himself bouncing around the lineup after the opening weekend and struggled mightily offensively. Players out of the NCAA can take time to adapt to the more intense schedule of the pro-game, and Quillan is yet another example.

Despite registering a pair of assists in the following 19 games, there were subtle signs of improvement in his all-round game, and it eventually led to an offensive outburst in December. Quillan flourished with a new-found confidence in front of goal, tallying six points in as many games (2G/4A), all at five-on-five.

However, two-way effectiveness is the bedrock of Quillan’s game. Even when he’s not producing offence, he is positionally sound, defensively responsible, and uses his strong foot speed effectively to close down space. He’s grown into his frame after adapting to the professional game, playing with a physical edge, winning more than his fair share of puck battles, and driving the net with courage.

John Gruden has felt comfortable enough to trust the rookie with penalty-killing duties, which leans into Quillan’s strength in taking time away from opponents with his speed, as he is highly efficient at blocking off lanes.

With Fraser Minten in the NHL, Quillan has even been taking reps on the power play and scored his first goal on the man-advantage this past weekend. Almost inevitably, he was parked out front, where he slotted home a rebound.

Quilly power play goal because ofc 😌 pic.twitter.com/PNnrCXalJ0 — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) January 19, 2025

Playing alongside Nikita Grebenkin and Matthew Barbolini, the trio ripped Manitoba apart over the weekend, with Quillan helping himself to four points (2G/2A). With the Marlies struggling to score at even strength of late, Quillan’s ability to drive play and generate quality scoring chances at five-on-five has been particularly noteworthy.

QUILLY WITH A SHORTHANDED BEAUTY! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lOQS7tra6N — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) January 18, 2025

Assuming the developing player isn’t going too much long without game action, rewarding an up-and-comer for good performances is never a bad thing, and practicing with the Leafs at this stage of his career can be beneficial. Dangling the carrot will make certain players — especially a rookie in Quillan’s position — hungrier, and of course, the NHL paycheque is nothing to be sniffed at.

Unsurprisingly, after a couple of impressive games to start off, Nikita Grebenkin and — to a lesser degree — Fraser Minten have had their eyes opened to the big step up between the two leagues in their rookie campaigns. Riding in on an adrenaline high is one thing, but it is the hardest league in the world to make a consistent impact in as the grind of the schedule sets in.

As mentioned, an extended NHL stay in the press box is something to avoid with Quillan, who is in fantastic form in the AHL and growing in confidence offensively. Still, if he were to make his NHL debut at some point, I believe Quillan would take the opportunity in his stride and bring a simple and effective game to the ice, looking for the high-percentage play on every shift. Whether he’s ready or not, Quillan’s work ethic will earn respect from the fans and coaching staff alike.