In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli assess the Maple Leafs’ 3-0 stretch since the 4 Nations break, recent developments at forward and on defense, and the team’s trade deadline needs/options up front and on the blue line.

Episode Topics

  • Quick takeaways from the 4 Nations tournament and Auston Matthews & Mitch Marner’s tournament performances (1:00)
  • The way Bobby McMann and Matthew Knies change the feel of the Leafs‘ lineup (6:00)
  • Pontus Holmberg’s burst of goals, Nick Robertson’s recent offensive uptick, and Alex Steeves’ play since the call-up (7:50)
  • Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s unheralded but excellent play recently, and does Rielly-OEL have staying power? (17:15)
  • The shaky bottom-pairing defense situation and the need to acquire another quality defenseman via trade (22:30)
  • What are the realistic and appetizing trade targets on defense? Discussion on Connor Murphy, Rasmus Ristolainen, Luke Schenn, and Colton Parayko (27:30)
  • If/when the Leafs add at forward, does it have to be a center? A look at the chess board and possible moves up front (37:00)
  • Brad Treliving’s lack of a signature trade in Toronto so far (46:30)
  • Simon Benoit’s struggles on the bottom pairing this season (50:50)
  • A possible forward target with term: Lawson Crouse? (56:40)
  • Is Max Domi still viable as a center down the stretch and into the playoffs? (59:20)
  • The Leafs earning some roster reinforcements from management (1:01:45)
MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leaf Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

