In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli assess the Maple Leafs’ 3-0 stretch since the 4 Nations break, recent developments at forward and on defense, and the team’s trade deadline needs/options up front and on the blue line.
Episode Topics
- Quick takeaways from the 4 Nations tournament and Auston Matthews & Mitch Marner’s tournament performances (1:00)
- The way Bobby McMann and Matthew Knies change the feel of the Leafs‘ lineup (6:00)
- Pontus Holmberg’s burst of goals, Nick Robertson’s recent offensive uptick, and Alex Steeves’ play since the call-up (7:50)
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s unheralded but excellent play recently, and does Rielly-OEL have staying power? (17:15)
- The shaky bottom-pairing defense situation and the need to acquire another quality defenseman via trade (22:30)
- What are the realistic and appetizing trade targets on defense? Discussion on Connor Murphy, Rasmus Ristolainen, Luke Schenn, and Colton Parayko (27:30)
- If/when the Leafs add at forward, does it have to be a center? A look at the chess board and possible moves up front (37:00)
- Brad Treliving’s lack of a signature trade in Toronto so far (46:30)
- Simon Benoit’s struggles on the bottom pairing this season (50:50)
- A possible forward target with term: Lawson Crouse? (56:40)
- Is Max Domi still viable as a center down the stretch and into the playoffs? (59:20)
- The Leafs earning some roster reinforcements from management (1:01:45)