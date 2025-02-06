In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ strong start to their road trip, the implications of the rising cap ceiling, and the team’s roster needs up front and on the blue line.
Subscribe/Rate/Review on Soundcloud › Spotify › Apple › Patreon
Episode Topics
- The Maple Leafs‘ two wins to start the Western Canada road trip and the power play heating up recently (1:00)
- Takeaways from the game in Calgary without Mitch Marner, with Max Domi taking Marner’s place on Auston Matthews’ right wing (7:40)
- The conundrum with configuring the Leafs‘ overall forward lineup due to the need at center and Max Pacioretty’s unclear role going forward (15:20)
- Reiterating the need for one more quality defenseman and whether Luke Schenn is a sensible trade target (19:45)
- The impacts of the soaring cap ceiling on the Leafs‘ near and long-term future: the big-market benefits, the Marner situation, and Matthews’ four-year deal (25:15)
- Is there a scenario where a Marner contract valued at a higher AAV than Matthews’ is palatable? What if the Leafs lose out in the first round again? (41:00)
- The state of the team’s bottom six (49:30)