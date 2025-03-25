In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Leafs’ opportunity to chase down a division title, Auston Matthews’ improved play in the past week, the challenge of forming a credible third line, the surging power play, and the lagging penalty kill.
Episode Topics
- The Maple Leafs‘ 3-2-0 stretch versus Ottawa, Calgary, Colorado, New York & Nashville and the opportunity ahead to claim the Atlantic Division title (1:00)
- The legitimacy of the “Matthews is back” narrative (10:00)
- The challenge of forming a credible third line with Bobby McMann excelling on William Nylander’s line in the top six, and Scott Laughton’s rocky transition so far (20:00)
- Craig Berube’s head-scratching bottom-six combinations of late (37:30)
- The power play surging with the five-forward unit down the stretch (44:00)
- The penalty kill showing concerning signs late in the season (53:20)