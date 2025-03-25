In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Leafs’ opportunity to chase down a division title, Auston Matthews’ improved play in the past week, the challenge of forming a credible third line, the surging power play, and the lagging penalty kill.

  • The Maple Leafs‘ 3-2-0 stretch versus Ottawa, Calgary, Colorado, New York & Nashville and the opportunity ahead to claim the Atlantic Division title (1:00)
  • The legitimacy of the “Matthews is back” narrative (10:00)
  • The challenge of forming a credible third line with Bobby McMann excelling on William Nylander’s line in the top six, and Scott Laughton’s rocky transition so far (20:00)
  • Craig Berube’s head-scratching bottom-six combinations of late (37:30)
  • The power play surging with the five-forward unit down the stretch (44:00)
  • The penalty kill showing concerning signs late in the season (53:20)
MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leaf Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

