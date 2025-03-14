In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ loss to the Panthers, Auston Matthews’ relatively underwhelming season, and the big questions facing the coaching staff down the stretch and into the playoffs.
Episode Topics
- Takeaways from the Leafs‘ loss to the Florida Panthers and the big-picture trends visible in the game, including the PK woes (1:50)
- The Auston Matthews concern level and the top line’s results through 65 games (11:30)
- Is the coaching staff getting the most out of the Leafs‘ current roster and creating enough advantages at 5v5 with their lineup configuration and deployment? (31:15)
- Navigating the Matthews situation, and why Craig Berube needs to find new combinations/solutions to get the most out of the team (42:30)