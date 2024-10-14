Advertisement

After Monday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed

October 14 Practice Lines

Lines at Leafs practice Knies – Matthews – Marner

McMann – Domi – Nylander

Pacioretty – Holmberg – Robertson

Lorentz – Kampf – Reaves

Dewar Rielly – Tanev

Ekman-Larsson – McCabe

Benoit – Liljegren

Timmins – Myers

Hakanpää Stolarz

Hildeby Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 14, 2024

How is John Tavares feeling?

Berube: He is better, but still not there yet to practice today.

Is there any news on Joseph Woll?

Berube: Better. He went on the ice today for a while, so that is a good sign. He is improving. We will see where he is at tomorrow and if he can come out with us for a bit and take some shots. We are not sure yet. We will see tomorrow.

With the play of the two goalies so far, is there any need to rush Woll back?

Berube: Well, we wouldn’t rush a guy anyhow, no matter what, especially a goalie with an injury. We want all players to be fully healthy, and we don’t want to put anybody at risk of making it worse or sustaining another injury.

Right now, we are fine, but we want to get him back as quickly as we can.

What is your assessment of Timothy Liljegren recently?

Berube: I think he has been practicing well. I talked to him a little bit ago. I think his practices have been better — more intensity, and doing things quicker. There is a chance he could play on Wednesday.

What did you think of the power-play work you got done today?

Berube: I thought it was good. We moved a few things around. They seemed to have some energy and excitement, which is good. It is a big thing for power-play guys — they have to feel it, right? Right now, they are not feeling very well in the games, but hopefully, after today, we will get a little more work tomorrow and see where it goes.

What have you made of Max Pacioretty’s first three games?

Berube: A little up and down, but overall, it’s not bad. He got a big goal in Jersey, which is good — that’s his bread and butter around the net, scoring goals.

In the last game, I thought he, Holmberg, and McMann had a good third period with their strength down low in the offensive zone, killing time, hanging onto pucks, and creating a few opportunities here and there—nothing too great, but it was possession time in the offensive zone with their big bodies. That has to be a big part of his game.

Auston Matthews has gone the first three games without a point, which is unusual. What are you noticing about his game?

Berube: Pretty good hockey overall, for me. If I look at the whole picture of all three games, he is getting chances. He had eight shots last game. He is getting opportunities. They don’t go in all the time. You go through those stretches as a player. I went through a lot of stretches like that.

What I’ve really liked about his game is his effort and his compete out there, playing 200 feet. He has been matched up against top lines every night and is doing a good job. He is penalty killing and doing a good job.

I really like his game right now. I’m sure we want him to score, and he wants to score. It’ll come.

It’s a new role for him as captain this year. Have you seen any change in him?

Berube: No, and I wasn’t here before, but I don’t see a change. I don’t see him acting like there is too much pressure or putting too much pressure on himself. He seems fine to me.

In practice today, he looked great out there. He looks like he is moving really well.

What have you made of Matthews’ contributions to the penalty kill so far?

Berube: So far, I think he and Mitch have been a good pair. They have great chemistry and read off of each other well. In our system, too, it works well; he can be aggressive, skate, and use his size, feet, and stick.

What have you noticed about Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s ability to get shots through at a high rate?

Berube: He has always been capable of that, going back to the Arizona days when I was coaching against him and seeing him on the power play. He was always one of those guys who could really sift the puck through and get it through all the time.

We like that he is shooting a lot, too. He had a bunch of shots and a bunch of attempts last game.

In all of your travels around the game, did you have any connection with Pat Burns?

Berube: Yeah, I did. It goes back to the minors. I can’t remember the Montreal Canadiens’ minor-league team… Sherbrooke is what it was, and that’s where I really met Pat. He was one of my favourites. I always wanted to play for him, but I never got an opportunity. I always said to him that I would love to play for him at some point in time, but I never had a chance.

Why was he one of your favourites?

Berube: He is a man’s man, you know? He is my type of coach — a straight shooter who tells you like it is but personable and approachable at the same time. He is the type of guy you want to sit down and have a conversation with, but he is a tough, stern coach. You know where you stand.