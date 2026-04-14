Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 6-5 loss to the Dallas Stars, which dropped the Leafs’ record to 32-35-14.

On Jacob Quillan scoring his first NHL goal:

I’m always excited for that, seeing the young guys. It’s fun for them to get their first NHL goal.

On the performances of the Marlies‘ call-ups:

They do some good things. They’re not bad. It’s a lot for them. It’s a lot for the young goalie coming into the NHL, too. Now, you’re facing NHL shooters, and you’ve really got to do a good job of being composed in net and tracking the puck. There are mistakes, but they’re working and trying. I thought William Villeneuve had another good game. I was happy with Villeneuve’s game tonight.

On the moment when the organization honoured Joe Bowen during his final home broadcast:

Yeah, it is great. I was very happy for Joe, the Leafs fans, and everybody in the building. It is a big deal.

On John Tavares playing in all 82 games at age 35:

It’s impressive. I talk about him all the time with you guys, about his preparation and work ethic. It’s the same every day, every practice, every game. When things aren’t going well, he works his way out of it. He’s a great pro. He’s been a great pro his whole career.

On his emotions around the final home game of the season:

I was disappointed. We got a 3-0 lead, and then we gave it back to them that quickly in the second period, just on mistakes. With the coverage, we’re right there, but we’re not close enough. It is disappointing on my end, for sure. We talked about getting a win here tonight. It would’ve been nice, but it didn’t happen.

On the fan support at the end of the game, despite the disappointing season:

The support in Toronto is fabulous. It’s been fabulous as long as I can remember. It’s going to continue to be fabulous. It’s a great hockey market. It is a great sports town. The fans are awesome here. I talk about it all the time: This is a special place.

Game Highlights: Stars 6 vs. Maple Leafs 5