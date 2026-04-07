On last week’s 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman noted that the Maple Leafs are eyeing the Boston Bruins’ retool with a similar goal in mind.

The Boston retool is something we’ve discussed before in the lead-up to the Leafs‘ trade deadline. The Bruins made a series of trades and ultimately ended up with three top-nine forwards this season, all of whom have helped them (all but) make the playoffs at this point. The Bruins moved on from a number of veterans who performed well there over the years, turning over a good chunk of their roster in the process. Credit where it’s due, it was really well executed, and they’ll likely enjoy a playoff appearance this season as a result of their work.

Now, that type of retool is already off the table for the Maple Leafs because of Brad Treliving’s inability to accomplish anything of note at the trade deadline. He acquired zero players and moved off three solid veterans for a collection of picks, none of which are marquee selections.

In the bigger picture, though, it got me thinking: Who are the Leafs looking to emulate? A team should pick its role models wisely.

The Bruins, for one, strike me more as first-round fodder than a serious threat. Their 46.66 expected goals rate is only slightly better than the Leafs 46.1 mark, but Jeremy Swayman has been excellent in goal this season.

While Keith Pelley didn’t go into detail about the Bruins outside of a brief mention — potentially because he was too busy putting Buffalo and Montreal on a pedestal — he did discuss the other teams under the MLSE umbrella. And all of those victory laps he was proclaiming were premature at best.

Pelley triumphantly noted, “We have just completed a complete rebuild of TFC, all using data combined with cultural checks. That is what we will do… I was very involved in rebuilding TFC, realizing very quickly that with the two Italians playing for us, we had a cultural challenge. We moved 14 players. We changed a number of structural things at TFC. Jason Hernandez, who is the GM, is now running that on a day-to-day cycle.”

While I’ll avoid a deep dive on MLS soccer, TFC is six games into the season. They are a solid 3-1-2, good enough for a tie for fifth place in their conference and tied for 12th league-wide. The season has only just begun, and proudly proclaiming it a complete rebuild when the team hasn’t even made the playoffs, or won a playoff game — let alone won a championship — is quite the statement.

The Toronto Raptors were also mentioned, as Pelley noted that he did not attend their trade deadline (by contrast to the Leafs), while adding: “When you look at my involvement right now with the Toronto Raptors, the job Bobby Webster and Darko are doing is remarkable.”

The Raptors are clinging to the final playoff spot that would avoid the play-in, with a roster full of high-priced veterans. They are seemingly pretty good — and again, I’m not going to get into a whole basketball review — but they certainly aren’t among the top 10 contenders this season unless something drastically changes over the next few weeks.

The Jays will be held up as the crown jewel, but we can’t remotely compare a league without a salary cap to a league with one.

In fairness to Pelley, he did mention two other teams in his scrum availability:

“To be successful, you need a fully rounded team, and Florida is a perfect example of it. Tampa is an example of that. You can’t just have one or two superstars and expect to win a Cup. Everything has to be firing on all cylinders. That means everything from on ice to off ice. We’re not there yet.”

Both Florida and Tampa won over a decade after drafting first overall. Both teams made a series of bold trades, developed unheralded players at the time, and built elite coaching staffs. If we’re talking about franchises to emulate, those are the two that should be held up. Neither ever looked to blow it up; they just kept trying to add talent wherever they could until they found the right formula, and both won back-to-back Cups.

It’s understandable why Boston has been mentioned, and even why Pelley tried to use other MLSE examples. But none of them are really worth aspiring toward, and the Leafs should be aiming higher.

Notes

– Heading into the Olympic break, John Tavares produced one goal and three points in the Leafs’ last six games. Over the past few years, we have seen him return from time off rejuvenated. Following this break, he did record five points in eight games, so it certainly wasn’t horrible, but most of that production came in trying circumstances: scoring while down 3-0 to both Florida and Tampa, and picking up an assist against the Rangers. Those game situations weren’t exactly his fault, but he wasn’t particularly effective coming out of the break, like the rest of the team, which was new for him coming out of the pause.

Starting from that Anaheim game, Tavares has been tearing it up. Tavares has eight goals, 16 points, and 27 shots on net in his past 12 games. Yes, the season is effectively over, but he’s producing at a high level while centering the only line opposing teams are even thinking twice about. He’s receiving all the attention and still managing to lead offensively.

– The shine has really come off Troy Stecher as the season has gone along. He’s now been outscored 46-36 through 54 games as a Leaf, and he’s well below water in terms of shot share and scoring chances. When he first arrived, he was fairly active, looking to make plays with the puck and jumping up into the rush. Now, weeks will go by where he’s hardly noticeable. In his first 29 games with the Leafs, before the team came home for their fateful five-game homestand, he was up 28-20 at even strength. Since then, he has been outscored by 17.

– Incredibly, from the five-game homestand onwards, which was effectively the end of their season, only two players on the Leafs have a positive goal differential at even strength, at +1, and those two players are Philippe Myers and Bo Groulx, who have only played 12 games each in that span. Two regulars have an even goal differential: Morgan Rielly and Dakota Joshua. For the season, Max Domi has the worst even-strength goal differential on the team at -24.

– For what it’s worth, Domi has a long way to go to catch current green jacket leader Brock Boeser at -39 at even strength.

– The Leafs are set to lead the league in shots against this season, as they average 32.5, a full two shots below the next lowest team, the Chicago Blackhawks, at 30.4. The Blackhawks are closer to the top 20 in shots against per game than they are to the Leafs in dead last. It’s just a whopping gap and speaks to how badly the team has played. It would be nearly impossible not to believe that there are significant systemic issues at play when they are lapping the field with a roster that really shouldn’t have been that bad.

– Contextualizing the overall volume the Leafs give up is a little trickier, though. If they hold their 32.5 shots against per game rate, it would also have been the lowest mark for last season. Beyond that, it gets muddier, as the league has changed its shot-tracking, seemingly becoming much more diligent with it due to betting ramifications. You have probably noticed shots constantly taken away/added in the course of a game. Before this season, every year, there were teams averaging 35+ shots against, but given the shift at play here, it would be foolish to compare. Either way, the Leafs are tracking to be the worst team in the league over two years in terms of giving up shots.

Quotes

“I wanted Pezzetta in there for physicality. I figured it would be a physical game. I thought he had a pretty good impact.” – Craig Berube on playing Pezzetta over Jacob Quillan against the Kings

I have no real issue with giving Michael Pezzetta opportunities — he is signed through next season and is trying to make an impression — but Pezzetta played 5:05 against the Kings while Jacob Quillan watched from up top. This is not accomplishing anything in what’s already a lost season.

“We’re treated like an NHL team. It’s beautiful. I was in shock at how well we were treated.” – New college free agent signing Brandon Buhr on joining the Marlies

It can never be understated how significant an advantage the Leafs should have in recruiting college free agents. The Marlies practice out of the same facility as the Leafs and are located in the same city. A player not needing to move depending on whether he is in the minors or NHL is a massive selling point, and that’s before getting into all the off-ice resources. The Leafs have generally been able to add from the college free-agent pool each year, but it has been a long time since they added a cream-of-the-crop, highly coveted player. It remains to be seen whether their GM situation will impact them as they reportedly pursue TJ Hughes, one of the highly coveted options.

“Every time you touch somebody it’s a penalty? Come on. Let the teams play. That’s why everybody filled this building tonight. It sucked the fun out of the game.” – Jon Cooper, after a game against the Buffalo Sabres this week

Regular readers will know that for years now, I’ve had an issue with the Leafs’ approach to handling officiating — which is to say, they do nothing at all — as they’ve been amongst the bottom feeders when it comes to power plays year after year. It seems like taking the high road, and lots of people have asked me what it will even accomplish… except other teams do it regularly! Cooper complained during a game in which his team went to five power plays. The Leafs have received five-plus power plays three times all season.

When the Leafs played the Panthers in the playoffs last year, Paul Maurice was all over the officials publicly throughout the series, especially after Scott Laughton tagged Evan Rodrigues.

This is a lot more common throughout the league than I think people realize, unless you are the Leafs. It is compounded even further with suspensions, where the Leafs draw the short end of the stick every single time.

The goal isn’t to suggest the Leafs should complain about officiating all the time — that is a waste of time, too — but there’s a difference between complaining and standing up for yourself. The players rightfully get a lot of attention when they don’t stand up for each other, but it’s not like the rest of the organization stands up for them. I hope this is something that the organization reviews internally moving forward.

Tweets of the Week

Leafs have five games left. Four opponents in playoffs, one two points out, so, good teams trying to win. The other? Ooo buddy, the tank bowl, which may determine if they can drop to the bottom-5 or not: pic.twitter.com/yWeHqtDMwu — Justin Bourne (@jtbourne) April 5, 2026

This is what it comes down to, seemingly. Keith Pelley made headlines for suggesting he disagrees with tanking, but really, why else would they have kept Craig Berube through all of this? The only way they can really justify it is to tank and keep the pick; otherwise, it would have been far more beneficial to look at this team under a different voice if they’re not going to keep their pick anyway. It’s no coincidence that the players the Leafs moved at the deadline are finding success and/or prominent roles elsewhere, while most of the players on the Leafs performed below expectations this season.

We cannot stress enough how beneficial it would be for the Leafs to keep their pick and hopefully select one of the top defensemen in this class in an attempt to find a blue line cornerstone. They already have a few good young forwards and a strong goalie pipeline. On defense, they basically have Ben Danford and a lot of question marks. The Leafs already own a first and two seconds for the following draft.

#Isles News: New York Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche announced today that Patrick Roy has been relieved of his coaching responsibilities. Peter DeBoer has been named Head Coach of the New York Islanders. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 5, 2026

Other teams in the league fire their coaches for far less than what Craig Berube has done this season.

The Toronto Marlies have signed forwards Tyler Hopkins and Harry Nansi to amateur tryouts for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) April 6, 2026

Between a trio of college free-agent signings and now bringing in drafted players who are the end of their seasons, at least the Marlies are attempting to usher in young players and acclimate them to pro hockey.

Five Things I Think I’d Do

1. I think I’d like to see the Easton Cowan – John Tavares – William Nylander line play together the rest of the season, no matter what. They are up 12-7 in goals, and I’d like to see them reach 200 minutes together (they are at 163) to evaluate their body of work.

2. I think I’ll just keep saying it: I’d like to see Jacob Quillan play some better linemates for a few games. In the first period against San Jose, he set up Steven Lorentz in the slot, but he took too long to shoot. He then created a 2v1 with his speed and hit Lorentz for a tap-in, but he wasn’t ready for the puck and missed it altogether. He’s played several games in which he’s set up Calle Jarnkrok to no avail. We’re watching their old center, Laughton, already produce five goals in 16 games with the Kings, after scoring eight in 43 this season with the Leafs, and two in 20 last season after the trade. His shooting percentage with the Kings is lower than it was with Toronto, too. Laughton is a tenured veteran with nearly 300 points in the league, and he couldn’t produce there. Why should anyone expect Quillan to?

3. On defense, I think there’s really nothing to see unless they finally play some of their younger options in William Villeneuve or Henry Thrun. With Oliver Ekman-Larsson out, it gives the coaching staff an easy opportunity to slide Villeneuve in on the second power play unit to see how he acquits himself. It should be an easy decision. They can pair him with Simon Benoit to evaluate how they show together as a natural lefty-righty, yin-yang pairing.

4. I think, as tempting as it is, the Leafs should not hire a new coach until they hire a new head of hockey operations/GM to take the reins. They lost out on Peter DeBoer because they waited all season long. Now, Bruce Cassidy is there, and while he makes sense, they can’t put the cart before the horse. That’s just the reality of the situation.

5. Between DeBoer heading to NYI and the New Jersey Devils parting with Tom Fitzgerald while Nashville has already started interviewing GM candidates, there should be some real urgency to get someone in place. Other teams are acting aggressively, and the Leafs don’t want to be in a situation where they’re taking their second or third choice because they took too long. It’s a fine line between rushing a decision/compounding issues and acting decisively, but really, the interviews should start next week.