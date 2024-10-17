Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings, which improved the team’s record to 3-1-0.

On the team’s performance:

I thought our special teams were excellent. The goalie was really good. We had a good first period and got a lead. In the second period, they came out and pushed hard early. I thought we regained our poise and our game a little bit. In the third, I thought we were just a little bit sloppy.

On Anthony Stolarz’s calmness in the net:

It is important, not only for the goalie but everybody. Body language is big. Composure is huge. Stoly had great composure tonight in the net. That team shoots a lot of pucks from up top with traffic all the time, but he was really poised in the net tonight.

On the chemistry of the McMann – Domi – Nylander line:

It’s really good. They had a good game overall — all three of them. It is important for us. They’re putting the puck in the net, too.

On Bobby McMann’s fast start to the season (three goals in three games):

He has speed. He finished tonight, which was good to see, but he is a power forward. That is how he should think the game night in and night out — being a power forward with his skating and his size. He doesn’t have to complicate the game. Just go in straight lines, bang bodies, get to the net, and score goals around the net.

On Timothy Liljegren’s season debut:

He was fine. He was out there killing penalties. He got, what, 14 minutes at five-on-five? I don’t know what it was, but he was pretty solid.

On the power play breaking through with two goals:

They attacked and shot. We could’ve had one on the first power play. Auston had a great opportunity, and we had a couple of other really good opportunities that we didn’t collect. They stayed with it. They had way better movement and puck play overall. The one in the second period wasn’t very good — couldn’t get set up and create some zone time — but overall, I thought our special teams and our goalie won us the game tonight.

On the decision to scratch Max Pacioretty:

It is just the decision I made. That’s it.

On the message to Pacioretty after the scratch: