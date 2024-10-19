Advertisement

Will Anthony Petrielli’s bride say yes at the altar? More importantly, will the Maple Leafs make it four wins in a row tonight vs. the Rangers? (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet/CBC).

Congratulations to Anthony Petrielli and his wife Genevieve!

The MLHS crew is taking the day off to celebrate.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards
#23 Matthew Knies — #34 Auston Matthews — #16 Mitch Marner
#74 Bobby McMann  — #11 Max Domi — #88 William Nylander
#29 Pontus Holmberg — #91 John Tavares — #89 Nick Robertson
#18 Steven Lorentz — #64 David Kampf — #75 Ryan Reaves

Defensemen
#44 Morgan Rielly — #8 Chris Tanev
#95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson — #22 Jake McCabe
#2 Simon Benoit — #25 Conor Timmins

Goaltenders
#41 Anthony Stolarz
#35 Dennis Hildeby

Extras: Philippe Myers, Timothy Liljegren, Max Pacioretty
Injured (IR): Joseph Woll
Injured (LTIR): Calle Jarnkrok, Jani Hakanpaa, Connor Dewar, Dakota Mermis

New York Rangers Projected Lines

Forwards
#10 Artemi Panarin — #16 Vincent Trocheck — #13 Alexis Lafreniere
#20 Chris Kreider — #93 Mika Zibanejad — #91 Rielly Smith
#50 Will Cuylle — #72 Filip Chytil — #24 Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — #39 Sam Carrick — #22 Jonny Brodzinski

Defensemen
#79 K’Andre Miller — #23 Adam Fox
#4 Braden Schneider — #8 Jacob Trouba
#6 Zac Jones — Victor Mancini

Goaltenders
#31 Igor Shesterkin
#32 Jonathan Quick

Out: Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey

