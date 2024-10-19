Advertisement

It’s three games into the season, but the Toronto Marlies’ penchant for slow starts is in danger of becoming a theme.

Goaltender Artur Akhtyamov was the difference between the teams, preventing Rochester from running up a sizeable lead before the Marlies found their feet in the middle frame. From there, Toronto scored four unanswered (including a bizarre goal) to draw them level.

“I don’t think we can rely on (overcoming slow starts) all the time. We had some really big saves from [Artur Akhtyamov] in the first period to keep it at only one goal. But I give the guys a lot of credit for never wavering, sticking to what needed to get done, and then we started to take over.” – John Gruden

First Period

The Amerks should have been ahead inside 40 seconds on what was a nothing play. Marshall Rifai led the chase for a dump-in ahead of Konsta Helenius but completely whiffed on the puck along the boards. Tommy Miller got caught in between, neither engaging the puck carrier nor picking up Anton Wahlberg, who was wide open in the slot. Helenius found his teammate, but Akhtyamov robbed the Swedish forward.

In the next two minutes, Akhtyamov pulled off three high-quality saves on Mason Jobst, which was the key to killing the game’s first penalty. The Russian goaltender turned aside six shots in seven minutes before a media timeout allowed Toronto to settle down.

The Marlies drew consecutive penalties, but their power play was completely inept. Toronto recorded one shot through four minutes and gave up a short-handed goal on the second man-advantage.

It was a disastrous breakout play in which all five Toronto skaters ended up in a line just outside the Amerks’ zone. Nick Abruzzese’s lateral pass intended for Alex Steeves was easily cut out, resulting in a breakaway for Wahlberg. This time, the Swedish forward got the better of Akhtyamov to give Rochester a deserved lead.

There was no further damage before the first intermission, as Toronto killed off a late penalty.

Second Period

The Marlies should have gotten themselves on the board inside the opening two minutes, but Roni Hirvonen failed to capitalize from the heart of the slot, allowing Felix Sandstrom to make a comfortable save.

Ryan Tverberg then led a 2v1 break with Nikita Grebenkin but didn’t know whether to stick or twist as the chance evaporated.

Those missed opportunities came back to bite the Marlies as Rochester surged into a 2-0 lead inside the five-minute mark, resulting from another cheap and avoidable turnover. The finish from a tight angle was brilliant from Helenius, finding the far top corner of the net, but I wonder if the rookie goaltender will feel he should have gotten a piece of it.

The Marlies were fortunate not to concede shortly after. Mikko Kokkonen’s misplay at the Amerks’ blue line presented Lukas Rousek with a breakaway, but Akhtyamov didn’t bite on the initial move by Rousek, managing to outwait the shooter before support arrived, and no save was required.

Toronto’s power-play struggles continued, as their third attempt was the worst of the bunch — nothing in the way of net-front presence, movement, or willingness to shoot.

A spark was required, and it was no surprise it arrived via the “fourth line.”

Rochester was caught with three skaters above the puck, and Toronto made them pay by transitioning with speed. Grebenkin’s swift pass to Paré created a 2v1, and a give-and-go with Tverberg left the new Marlies forward with only Sandstrom to beat. Paré made no mistake with an emphatic finish.

It was a brand new hockey game a mere 72 seconds later when Toronto dumped the puck in deep on the left wing. Sandstrom went flying out of his net to play the puck despite the presence of a teammate, and the puck took a wicked bounce out of the corner, gaining speed as it headed toward the blue paint. Alex Nylander turned on the jets to beat his man and slide the puck into the empty net.

Toronto was now in the ascendancy, as the bizarre goal seemed to rock the home crowd and the Amerks players. The Marlies claimed their first lead of the game inside the final five minutes of the middle frame.

Hirvonen’s impressive forecheck retrieved possession before Joseph Blandisi’s extra effort held off two opponents as he dove to poke the puck back to the point. Tommy Miller’s quick shot produced a rebound that Steeves slotted home.

Third Period

Toronto began the final frame by killing off a penalty carrying over from the second period before immediately scoring back at even strength.

Hirvonen exited the box and joined the rush, gaining possession when Steeves’ attempt to round an opponent resulted in a loose puck. Hirvonen got the puck back to Steeves, who brilliantly controlled the puck with his skate before slapping the puck by Sandstrom.

It was the perfect start to the frame, but defensive frailties almost let Rochester strike back two minutes later. After Tommy Miller’s brainfart play, Toronto was caught with four players above the puck. Rifai attempted to chase down Rosek, launching himself into a full-length dive in a failed attempt to deny the breakaway. Akhtyamov came to his team’s rescue again and continued to stand tall on Rochester’s next power play.

Viktor Neuchev was afforded space in the heart of the slot, where his one-time slapshot on the spin was brilliantly denied by the Russian netminder.

From that moment on, Toronto did a good job closing the game without going into a shell. The top line, in particular, generated some good offensive shifts — showing promise for the future in terms of chemistry — but a fifth goal did not arrive.

Akhtyamov turned aside nine shots in the third period to record his second victory of the season and keep Toronto’s perfect record intact.

Post Game Notes

– After three games, Toronto is the only team in the North Division with a perfect record (3-0-0). The Marlies’ penalty kill also remains unbreached to this point; they’ve now killed nine consecutive penalties. John Gruden would not have been happy with two high-sticking penalties in Friday’s game.

– It’s probably misleading that the trio of Nikita Grebenkin – Cedric Paré – Ryan Tverberg is listed as the team’s fourth line, but it shows their depth at forward. The goal was an excellent effort from the trio, and you can see the chemistry is developing, especially between Grebenkin and Tverberg. Paré is the big body on the line, one he uses to good effect when protecting the puck down low.

– I was impressed by Roni Hirvonen’s performance, although he only had the primary assist on the fourth goal to show for his efforts. The forecheck on the third goal is what I want to see more of from him. If Hirvonen can bring that level of physicality to complement his playmaking skill, he’ll have a big sophomore season in the AHL.

– A mixed performance from Alex Steeves; two clinical finishes, but in between, he floated around at times and wasn’t fully engaged. It’s early in the year, but it’s difficult to give him a pass when he’s experienced enough to know what’s expected.

– Last but not least, Artur Akhtyamov (Artie/Arty as he’s known to his teammates) produced another inspired performance and was the difference maker in what has been a difficult barn for results in recent seasons. He’s showing a knack for making the big save at key moments. There is bound to be some adversity at some point this season for the rookie, but for the time being, he’s enjoying the transition to the AHL.

– Friday’s lineup:

Forwards

Abruzzese – Shaw – Nylander

Hirvonen – Blandisi – Steeves

Barbolini – Quillan – Stevens

Grebenkin – Paré – Tverberg

Defensemen

Webber – Niemelä

Kokkonen – Mattinen

Rifai – Miller

Goalies

Akhtyamov

Peksa

Post-Game Media Availability: John Gruden, Alex Steeves, and Cedric Pare