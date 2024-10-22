Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, which improved the team’s record to 4-2-0.

On what he’s learned about Anthony Stolarz through the first six games:

Nothing different, to be honest with you. I had him as a young kid in Philly, and he has been in the NHL for some time now. He’s obviously a quality, quality goalie. He had a great year in Florida last year if you look at his numbers. He played 29 or 30 games. He has played excellently for us. That is what I know about him.

On his confidence in Stolarz’s ability to handle a lot of starts in a season:

I said at the beginning of the year that both goalies are going to see more net than they have in the past. I’ll leave it at that.

On William Nylander’s three-point performance:

It was the same as last game. What did he have, eight shots last game? I didn’t look at the shot sheet yet, but he had a ton of opportunities again. He is skating really well. He is strong on pucks, he’s getting to open ice, and he is looking to shoot. He has been strong defensively and in good positions. He broke some plays up tonight with his stick. He had some good stick detail and got opportunities the other way.

On Matthew Knies elevating his game to start the season:

He has some NHL experience under his belt for sure. This summer, he put in a lot of work and trained. In my opinion, he has gotten a lot stronger. I wasn’t here last year, but this guy is strong. He is skating really well, and he is attacking like a power forward. That has to be his game, and that is what he is doing right now.

On Nick Robertson’s play through six games:

I think Nicky has put himself in some real good spots to put the puck in the net and has kind of missed a little bit — the puck is bouncing on him a little bit, or it is just not clean enough. But he is working, he is getting to those areas, and he is getting those opportunities. It is a little bit of luck not going his way right now, to be honest with you, but he is working, skating, and doing the things to put himself in positions to have opportunities to score.

On Max Pacioretty’s performance in his return to the lineup:

I thought he was a good player for us tonight. He was physical. He had a few big hits and was strong. The goal — he is a goal scorer, and that is what he does. He was an effective player.

On the shot-blocking efforts of Chris Tanev: