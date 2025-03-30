Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings, which improved the team’s record to 44-25-4.

On the team coming back from 1-0 down in the third:

Our special teams — the PK and PP got us a goal each, and it is the difference in the game. It was pretty tight at five-on-five both ways. The PK did a good job and got a shortie, and our power play came through when we needed it to.

On the team’s defensive play compared to the loss in San Jose:

I liked it a lot better. We kept things outside. They threw a lot of pucks at the net, but those are easy saves for our goalie. On the interior of the ice, we defended really well. We were blocking. Around our net, we were hard. Overall, we checked well and didn’t give up odd-man rushes. We defended well. That is the difference in the game for me.

On Auston Matthews’ strengths as a PKer:

He wins draws. He has a great stick. He blocks shots. He does all of the things right that you want on your penalty kill.

On the level of concern that Matthews’ 1-1 goal might have been overturned for a high stick:

Well, it’s close. Very close. I was 50/50 on it.

On John Tavares’ consistent production of late:

He just keeps battling and wins puck battles. That is the biggest thing for me. He wins so many battles with his heavy stick. He’s strong and so great in tight around the net scoring goals. It is where he scores most of his goals. In the faceoff circle, he is one of the best in the league. Every night, he is 50% or better. It is all of the little things he does that make him a great player.

On whether his appreciation for Tavares’ detailed game has grown throughout the season:

I have always known it, watching him, but you do appreciate it when coaching him. We had him out there at the end of the game because I know he is going to win the draw. Throughout the night, I think he was 11-3 going into the 6-on-5. You just know he is going to win it.

On the variety of players — 11 in total — who have dropped the gloves for the team this season (including Brando Carlo’s fight tonight):