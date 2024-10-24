Advertisement

Ahead of Thursday’s game against St. Louis, head coach Craig Berube discussed Joseph Woll’s return to the crease, Fraser Minten’s return to skating, Max Pacioretty and Calle Jarnkrok’s status, and the emotions surrounding a matchup against his former team.

With Joseph Woll coming off of the injured reserve, talk us through the process between you, the medical staff, and Curtis Sanford that led to today’s move.

Berube: He has been progressing in the right direction for some time now. We had this date picked out for when he would get the start. It is just about making sure he is ready and comfortable. Everyone is on board with him being ready to go. This is what we picked.

What is your sense of how Woll has handled the disappointment of an early injury and being unavailable to start the season?

Berube: He has been fine. Injuries happen. You can’t control them. It is disappointing, and he was disappointed for sure. He had a good camp and was ready to go. It was disappointing on his part and ours, but that is part of the game. You have to deal with it, and he has dealt with it in the right way.

What is the latest news on Max Pacioretty?

Berube: Day-to-day.

It must be nice seeing Fraser Minten back out skating with the group.

Berube: He has really come a long way here. He has been working hard. I see him all the time around the room and everything. It is great to see him back on the ice.

He is going to be a good player. I am looking forward to getting him back and playing games.

How has Minten handled such a disappointing start to the season with the rookie tourney injury?

Berube: He’s been good. It was hard on him. Getting hurt in a rookie camp that early in camp and being unable to participate in the main camp was difficult for him as a first-year pro ready to go.

Again, injuries happen, and it is hard. Nobody is happy about it. You have to deal with it, and he has done it in the right way. He has a really good head on his shoulders, this guy.

Where do things stand with Calle Jarnkrok?

Berube: He is still recovering from his injury and working on it daily. He hasn’t been on the ice yet. That is where he is at.

What is the message to the team heading into this game after a bad loss to Columbus?

Berube: You can look at it a bunch of different ways. For me, we were just loose in the game. They were ready. We knew they were going to be ready. They have some really good players on that team — young guys who are hungry and are going to skate. We let them skate through us all night. You can’t do that. You have to check, and we didn’t check. That is the bottom line. That is where it ends for me.

We didn’t check. If we checked early in the game, I think we would’ve been in good shape, but we didn’t check early in the game and got down 3-0. You’re playing catch up, and we couldn’t get a goal by the goalie. We had opportunities, and we didn’t score.

You put yourself in a hole. We have to do a better job of that.

Are there any extra emotions to this game against your former team?

Berube: There are emotions, but once the puck drops, they’re over. We’re just playing. We need a good response tonight with our team, and that is what I am focused on.

What was it like this morning catching up with some old friends?

Berube: It was great. I have a lot of memories there, for sure. I was there for a long time and worked with a lot of people for a long time. I have a lot of really good feelings for these people, but in the end, we need two points. I can’t stress that enough. It is just about us.

Where is your Stanley Cup ring?

Berube: At home somewhere. It is at home — I don’t know where exactly, but it’s there.

It’s not on display. It is probably somewhere at home. My wife probably has it. Maybe she sold it (laughs). I don’t know. I haven’t seen it in a long time, so I am not sure exactly where it is at.