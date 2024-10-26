Advertisement

Comebacks are becoming a theme early in the 2024-25 Toronto Marlies campaign.

On Friday night, the Marlies gave up the opening goal for the fifth time in six games and fell behind 2-0 for the third time. The group’s resilience in sticking to the plan and believing in each other is certainly praiseworthy, but at the same time, I imagine the coaching staff must be a little concerned about this trend.

“We were resilient. The special teams were good. It’s just about sticking with our game plan, capitalizing on our chances, and it was nice to come out on top.” – Logan Shaw

First Period

In a low-event opening frame, the best scoring chance for Toronto arrived 45 seconds in when Cedric Paré weaved his way through the heart of the Belleville defense. Leevi Merilainen turned aside Paré’s five-hole attempt.

Although neither team sustained prolonged offensive-zone pressure, Toronto dominated puck possession. The Marlies did an excellent job of disrupting defensive-zone exits and forcing turnovers out of Belleville, but they didn’t generate many scoring chances in the process.

Both penalty kills excelled as a power-play opportunity for each side didn’t break the deadlock, and it appeared the first period would end without a goal.

The Marlies came close with two minutes remaining when the third line created an opportunity. Ryan Tverberg forced a turnover in the Sens zone and connected with Paré, but the latter’s feed to Nikita Grebenkin rolled off the end of the Russian rookie’s outstretched stick at the far post.

The Senators struck with 13 seconds left on the clock after Toronto was guilty of puck- and clock-watching. Angus Crookshank spun off the right wing back to the point and beat Artur Akhtyamov cleanly with a wrist shot. The replay showed a screen of three players in front of the netminder, two of whom were his teammates.

Second Period

Toronto stumbled out of the gates in the second period, allowing Belleville to establish their forecheck and cycle for extended periods in the Marlies‘ zone.

It was little surprise when the Senators doubled the lead three minutes in with the type of garbage goal Belleville thrives on. Nikolas Matinpalo’s shot was headed wide, but it hit Keean Washkurak parked out front. Mikko Kokkonen watched on as Waskurak had the time to kick the puck to his stick before slotting home.

Now trailing by two, Toronto badly needed some form of a response. It arrived three minutes later via the power play.

A give-and-go with Nicolas Mattinen allowed Alex Steeves to unload a shot from the top of the right circle. Grebenkin was parked out front to take the eyes away from Merilainen and inadvertently redirected the puck by the netminder with his stick. It was a slice of luck but a deserved reward for courageously going to the scoring areas.

The parade to the penalty box continued as Tommy Miller and Steeves took ridiculous back-to-back penalties to put the Marlies on the backfoot after establishing themselves in the game. Not only did Toronto kill off both penalties, aided by excellent stops from Akhtyamov, but they tied the game with a shorthanded marker.

Logan Shaw made Jeremy Davies pay for a fumble at the Marlies’ blue line, leading to a breakaway. Toronto’s captain faked a slapshot before rounding Merilainen and sliding the puck in on his backhand.

Frustratingly, Toronto undid all their hard work with eight minutes remaining, conceding a breakaway goal via a neutral-zone mishap. After Grebenkin didn’t get the puck in deep and Mattinen whiffed on a dump-in at the red line, the puck fell to Paré under pressure. His intended pass to Marshall Rifai — who, given the circumstances, should have been retreating toward his net, albeit the situation developed quickly — was easily cut off by Keean Washkurak. Oskar Pettersson seized the loose puck and beat Akhtyamov’s glove on the breakaway.

Third Period

Staring at the possibility of the first defeat of the season, Toronto struck inside 30 seconds to tie the game at 3-3.

Alex Nylander took possession at the top of the right circle on a set breakout play and let fly with a quick release, creating a rebound that came right back to him. The temptation to shoot again must have been high, but Nylander chose to pick out Nick Abruzzese, who had an open net and made no mistake.

Belleville didn’t trouble the Marlies in the final frame, and Akhtyamov comfortably dealt with the five shots he faced. Meanwhile, Toronto flattered to deceive offensively, wasting two power plays without generating scoring chances.

The third and fourth lines came closest to earning the regulation victory. The endeavour and fantastic pass of Robert Mastrosimone, who put in another stellar performance, sent Zach Solow storming down the middle of the ice. Solow’s snapshot from the heart of the slot was easily held onto.

A surge by Grebenkin split the Belleville defense, and though his shot from the high slot was saved, it produced a huge rebound. With the net open, Paré dove forward but couldn’t get enough on the puck to scoop it home from a tight angle.

Overtime/Shootout

Toronto dominated the extra frame without making it count on the scoreboard.

Nylander picked out Shaw heading to the net, but Toronto’s captain was hooked as he tried to shoot. Joseph Blandisi was denied in tight on a rebound opportunity, but otherwise, the power play fizzled out, as did the remainder of overtime.

In the shootout, Steeves and Nylander didn’t deceive the goalie enough with their deke attempts. Akhtyamov made a couple of strong pad saves at the opposite end of the ice to stop Stephen Halliday and Xavier Borgault.

Shaw was the first Toronto skater to shoot, comprehensively beating Merilainen. Akhtyamov came out to challenge Matthew Highmore on the Sens’ third attempt and celebrated wildly after the shot went wide of the target.

Post Game Notes

– Toronto improved to 6-0-0 on the season, and the penalty kill also remains a perfect 23-for-23 after three successful kills in this game.

– Alex Nylander continues to record a point in every game this season (5G/2A), with a primary assist on the tying goal.

– This was the fourth consecutive victory for Artur Akhtyamov, who gave up three goals on 18 shots. Facing Belleville is a different test for a rookie goaltender, given their playing style, but he handled it well overall. His puck handling is an underrated part of his game, one he used to good effect to negate Belleville’s forecheck on dump-in plays.

– It was a captain’s performance from Logan Shaw, who opened his goal account for the season with the shorthanded tally and won the shootout as the third shooter.

“I was excited for [Shaw],” said head coach John Gruden. “He has made some nice plays and hasn’t scored. Big goal for us at the right time.”

– Nikita Grebenkin scored his second goal in as many games. With some better puck luck, the Russian forward would have registered a multi-point game. The third line generated some good looks through 60 minutes and was the team’s most effective overall.

– Cade Webber picked up his first AHL point with the second assist on the third goal. His defensive work so far has been stellar, with no glaring errors, and the giant has no trouble engaging physically and winning battles along the boards. The remainder of his game, including his breakout passes and puck play in the offensive zone, is a work in progress, but I like what I’ve seen in the early stages.

– Friday’s lineup:

Forwards

Abruzzese – Shaw – Nylander

Hirvonen – Blandisi – Steeves

Grebenkin – Paré – Tverberg

Mastrosimone – Quillan – Solow

Defense

Rifai – Mattinen

Webber – Niemelä

Kokkonen – Miller

Goaltenders

Akhtyamov

Murray

Game Highlights: Marlies 4 vs. Senators 3 (SO)

Post-Game Media Availability: John Gruden, Logan Shaw & Cade Webber