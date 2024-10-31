Advertisement

Ahead of Thursday’s game against the Kraken, head coach Craig Berube discussed the acquisition of Matt Benning, Timothy Liljegren’s departure, and William Nylander’s ice time.

Morning Skate Notes – Oct. 31

Joseph Woll is not on the ice for Leafs optional skate, which is his usual starting routine Looking like he’ll be in against the Kraken tonight @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 31, 2024

Nick Robertson is NOT staying out late at Leafs skate It appears he will draw back in tonight against Kraken @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 31, 2024

With the trade yesterday, what do you know about Matt Benning? What is the plan for him?

Berube: He has been in the league for a while. He is a stay-at-home defenseman. Steady. Blocks a lot of shots. That’s what he is.

He gets in here later today, and then we will chat with him and see where he is at. We will talk a little bit and figure it out.

Why do you think it didn’t work out for Timothy Liljegren this season?

Berube: Looking back at training camp, guys just outplayed him a little bit, but he has ability. He can skate and move a puck. I wish him all the best. It just didn’t work out here. That is the best way I can put it.

How close is Jani Hakanpaa to returning?

Berube: He is very close. I can’t give you a timeline yet.

What would be your ideal ice time for William Nylander?

Berube: (Laughs) I don’t focus on ice time so much. I get Willy out there quite a bit — a lot — and in a lot of situations. At the same time, I have said this all along: We want to be a good team, and everybody needs to be involved. I try to get Willy out there as much as I can.

Nylander says he would like to play more. How do you handle that?

Berube: I have no problem with it. I do try to get him more. We talk about it. He killed penalties last year, and he is not killing penalties this year, so that is a little bit of ice time that is off. I try to get him out there, if deserved, as much as I can.

William Nylander has been lobbying Craig Berube for more minutes: "I think it helps my game a lot to do what I want to be able to do out there so, yeah, hopefully that’s something we can figure out" 19:55 TOI/G last year; 18:01 so far this year https://t.co/wNF6DhZuqj — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 31, 2024

How have you liked Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner killing penalties together?

Berube: I think they’ve done a good job. They understand the system very well, and they’ve been very good at it.

What kind of challenge do the Kraken present after they filled the net in Montreal the other night?

Berube: They are a very quick team. They play fast. They have some really quick forwards with some skill and ability. They have a good record on the road at 3-1-0. We have to focus on our game and bring what we brought to Winnipeg at five-on-five.

What do you think it means to the league that the Kraken have a female coach on the bench? Would you have imagined it when you played?

Berube: Not when I played, but I do now. It happens in a lot of sports, right? It is eventually going to happen in hockey. It is great. I have no problem with it.

Have you crossed paths with Jessica Campbell yet? She mentioned meeting some coaches at the Coaches’ Association over the years.

Berube: I haven’t yet, but at some point, I probably will.