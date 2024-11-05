Advertisement

Ahead of Tuesday’s game against Boston, head coach Craig Berube discussed Auston Matthews’ day-to-day absence, the lineup adjustments in Matthews’ absence, Bobby McMann’s recent performances, and the challenge against the Bruins.

Morning Skate Lines – Nov. 5

Lines at Leafs skate Knies – Domi – Marner

Pacioretty – Tavares – Nylander

McMann – Holmberg – Robertson

Lorentz – Kampf – Reaves Rielly – Ekman-Larsson

McCabe – Tanev

Benoit – Timmins

Myers, Benning Stolarz

Woll Absent: Matthews (upper body) @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 5, 2024

Leafs PP units at skate Rielly

Marner Tavares Nylander

Knies Ekman-Larsson

Domi Robertson Pacioretty

McMann@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 5, 2024

What is Auston Matthews’ status?

Berube: It is day-to-day, upper body. He has been fighting through it a little bit. He is out tonight.

Does it have anything to do with the wrist injury he’s battled in the past?

Berube: No, nothing to do with that.

What is the key for the group to get through it without Matthews in the lineup?

Berube: Everybody just needs to do their job out there. You don’t focus on Auston not playing. We have a good team with good players. People are going to get a bit of a different look tonight in different situations and on different lines. They are capable guys and good players. You just have to go play.

We understand who we are playing tonight with Boston and how we have to play the game. It is going to be a hard game, and we know that. They’ve won a couple in a row now. They are feeling good about themselves and are playing better.

In the past, we’ve seen that despite losing a great player like Matthews, it has given the team a short-term boost. Why do you think that happens?

Berube: I think everyone just digs in more. Different players get different opportunities in situations like this, whether it is more minutes or maybe they are on the power play. They elevate their game.

Everybody needs to elevate their game tonight not just because Auston is out of the lineup but because we are playing the Bruins. It is going to be a good, hard game. We need everyone on board tonight.

Max Domi seems to go up and down the lineup and do the job when asked. What do you expect from him tonight?

Berube: Max has been in this situation before here. I wasn’t here, but I watched it. Max has been around for a long time. He is a good player and the type of player that relishes that kind of thing. He understands what his job is tonight and what he needs to do. He just goes out and executes.

What do you think of Bobby McMann’s game right now?

Berube: He scored a couple of goals, and it was going well. Then, it kind of dipped a bit. He needs to find it again. Sometimes, players overthink things and try to do more than they need to do.

His game needs to be a simple up-and-down game where he bangs bodies. He is a big body. Go to the net hard.

He can be better, for sure.

Will you turn to William Nylander to soak up some of the penalty-killing minutes in Matthews’ absence?

Berube: We will see. Willy hasn’t killed this year, but if needed, he knows what he is doing, and he is capable of doing it. It is an in-game thing.

How easy of a call was it to go back to Anthony Stolarz in net tonight?

Berube: It is always a discussion with the goalies and where we are at in the schedule. We have a back-to-back coming up after tonight. I liked his game last time, so I chose to go with him tonight.

What have you seen from the Bruins over the years, now that you’ve come from the other Conference to play in their division?

Berube: It hasn’t really changed. The personnel has changed, but their culture, how they play the game, and what they value in the game has not changed. They have solid goaltending. They have a big D corps that defends well. Their forwards are solid defensively. They don’t give you much.

You have to earn what you get against them. At the same time, you have to make sure we are not cheating and forcing it too much. We have to play patient against them. It is going to be a key point tonight.

The Atlantic Division seems to have many teams experiencing ups and downs this year. Can you read anything into it so far?

Berube: I think everything is tight. You don’t get any teams that are really easy outs or are easy wins. It is hard. It is a battle every night for everybody. We have to take that same approach. I don’t think there is too much to read into it. It is early in the season, and it is all bottled up pretty tight.