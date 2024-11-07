Advertisement

After Thursday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed Auston Matthews’ status, the plan for Connor Dewar and Jani Hakanpaa, David Kampf’s recent play, and Max Domi’s defensive commitment.

Practice Lines – Nov. 7

Lines at Leafs practice Knies – Domi – Marner

Pacioretty – Tavares – Nylander

McMann – Holmberg – Robertson

Lorentz – Kampf – Reaves Rielly – Ekman-Larsson

McCabe – Tanev

Benoit – Timmins

Benning – Myers Stolarz

Woll vs. Wings Friday @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 7, 2024

How is Auston Matthews doing? Do you expect him to take part in this weekend’s games?

Berube: He is doing okay. It is still a day-to-day thing right now. That is really the update I have for you.

It is still to be determined (about this weekend). It is hard for me to answer the question, knowing what I know right now with him. I can’t tell you what is going to happen tomorrow or the next day. I wish I could, but I can’t.

Did he skate today at all?

Berube: No.

Anthony Stolarz is feeling it right now. What is your approach to your relationship with a goalie? Do you give him space? Are you talking to him on a day-to-day basis?

Berube: Like any other player, I am in contact with him and communicating with him. If I feel there is something I need to talk to him about in terms of the game, their play, or things like that, I do that. The goalie coach normally handles a lot of that with the goalies, going over the game, the game tape, and the video. I just treat them like any other player.

How much has his puck-handling ability helped the team this year?

Berube: Puck handling for goalies is important. You can cut off a lot of plays — dump-ins and other things — and make a good puck play to exit out of the zone. It is an important part of the game.

You mentioned after the Bruins game that David Kampf has been playing much better lately. When he is at his best, what do you like about his game?

Berube: The details of his game, being on the right side of things as a centerman, and checking — that’s his game. I feel like he is in very good positions now and is using his stick well. He has done a great job killing penalties lately. The faceoffs have been good.

Is there something more you still want from Kampf, such as offense?

Berube: We want everybody to provide offense when it is there. Everyone wants to contribute offensively in the game. There are guys who contribute more than others, obviously, but for sure (we want him to). He is not going out there trying not to score. When he gets opportunities, he is going to try to put it in the net.

As I said, we need everybody to contribute offensively. We can’t just rely on three or four guys. We need everyone to produce a little bit and do the job. Still, your job is your job, right?

Have you been happy with the fourth line for the most part?

Berube: I have been. I think they have done a good job providing energy, forechecking, and physical play. Again, two of those guys are killing penalties quite a bit and are doing a good job.

There are times when they are going to be out there (against the other team’s best players), like the other night in Minnesota, where they were out there quite a few times against Kirill Kaprizov. In different situations, when you are on the road, you need those guys to go out and do the job.

What sort of impact is Max Pacioretty making with his physical play?

Berube: I think it rubs off on the whole team, and it is an important part of our game, being physical. He’s doing a great job of it.

Max Domi was saying that he is committed to learning to play defense better. Have you seen that out of him?

Berube: I have. Especially as a centerman, you are down low in your own zone a lot. In terms of being on the right side of things, recognizing situations, and knowing what you are supposed to do, I have been very happy with him.

When Domi is at his best, what do you like about his game?

Berube: A lot of what I saw the other night against Boston. He attacked on the inside more — not only on the power play but in some five-on-five situations. He used his shot and shot more.

He needs to keep building off of that and not always be on the outside looking to make plays. He is a great playmaker — we all know that — but it’s getting on the inside, shooting pucks more, and hounding.

Defensively, he has been on the right side of things, which is good. As F3 or playing down low in our zone, he is doing a good job there.

Where do you think Jani Hakanpaa and Connor Dewar stand in their progress toward a return to NHL action?

Berube: They are still not playing and went down to the Marlies. They are still down there. Hopefully, they will get a couple more games down there. I think it is important for both of them since they have been out for a long time. I think they need more games down there to get up to speed.