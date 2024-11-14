Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime win over the Washington Capitals, which improved the team’s record to 10-6-2.

On the team’s resilience to come from two goals behind and win it in OT:

They just kept working. Pretty much the whole game, I was happy with how we approached it and played it. We got behind — I get that — but in the second period, from the 10-minute mark on, we started to really press and do some good things in the offensive zone. It carried over in the third.

On John Tavares’ two-point game, including the OT winner:

He was excellent again. He has been playing really well. He is just a competitor. He is so good with his stick in tight areas, winning battles and stick battles. It was great to see him get the OT winner. I thought he had a heck of a game.

On the frustrations on the bench about the two disallowed goals in the third period:

It is tough. The one Lorentz scored — I don’t understand that call. If you look at the rule, a kicking motion is a skate, right? This wasn’t the skate. It is the shinpad. I don’t get it. The guys stuck with it. They weren’t focused on it. They just focused on the next shift, which is good by them. It is good on those guys. I thought the high-stick goal was a goal. We looked at it again. To me, it is a goal. But that is the way it goes sometimes. You have to keep battling, and we did.

On the line shakeups before the game:

JT and Mitch have played together before. Domi and Willy have played together before. I threw Kampfer up there. I thought that line was really good for us tonight — Kampf, Holmberg, and Steeves. They controlled a lot of the play when they were out there. They were strong on pucks and controlled it. Steven Lorentz played center for us for most of camp. These guys are all fine with that.

On the successful challenge for goalie interference on John Carlson’s overturned goal in the second period:

The guys slid through the blue paint. He was in the blue paint and hit Woller’s blocker. It is a good call by our video guys.

On Jani Hakanpaa’s Leafs debut:

I thought he was fine. He was maybe a little tired in the third later on, but to me, he was pretty solid all around. He was simple with the puck. Big guy who defended well. I was happy. Our team defended well tonight, in my opinion. We only gave up 24 shots on net at home for Washington on a back-to-back night. It is a good job by our guys.

On Joseph Woll’s big OT save on Alex Ovechkin:

I thought Wollsy was excellent. There was not much he could’ve done on any of the goals that went in. He stood his ground and played the puck well. He looked solid all night.

On Bobby McMann breaking his 11-game goal (and point) slump:

He had plenty of opportunities. He had a good game, too. He skated well. I thought he did a good job with that line tonight.

On whether the coaches will get to attend Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s 1,000th-game celebration dinner: