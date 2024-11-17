Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers, which improved the team’s record to 11-6-2.

On the team finding a way to come back in the third and win it in OT for the second straight game:

It was a battle. There were a lot of special teams in the second period. They came out and pushed pretty hard in the third. They had the puck more than us early on in the third, but we didn’t give up much. We really protected the interior of the ice. On the second and third opportunities, we did a really good job. We battled. We didn’t quit. It was a hard game. A good game, and a hard game.

On whether Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann are coach’s dream type of players:

Well, I like those guys (smiles). They both had strong games tonight with their size and ability to skate, get in on the forecheck, and be around the net. But they also have the speed where they can create some separation from people, as Bobby did tonight. He ended up scoring a goal. They are big-bodied guys who are effective, for sure.

On Mitch Marner’s performance:

Berube: He was excellent. He did so much good in all facets of the game — penalty kill, power play, five-on-five. He did a great job of breaking up that 2-on-1 on that play and going the other way and scoring. Reporter: And not passing. Berube: And not passing. The guy did a good job of taking away the pass. He wanted to get his 200th tonight, so he got it.

On whether it’s an example of how Marner should shoot more often:

We always talk about shooting more pucks and which guys can shoot more, but I mean, he is a heck of a playmaker. He can make plays, so I understand why he doesn’t shoot more at times. When he has the opportunities in good spots, he should shoot, for sure.

On whether he was concerned entering the season that the contract situation would weigh on Marner:

I don’t worry about that stuff because it is out of my control. He is obviously not worrying about it. He is just playing hockey, and he is enjoying it. Every day, he has a ton of energy at the rink, on the ice in practice, and during the games. He is in a real good spot right now.

On the team’s resilience in the last two wins:

I think we are staying in games, keeping it tight, and doing what we are supposed to do without the puck. We are checking hard. Now, could we do more offensively in situations at times? Yeah. Tonight, early on in the game, we had 10 missed shots after the first period. We missed the net. Probably five of them were on the power play. We can clean some of that up. It is going to create more goals. Overall, we are really not panicking in these situations. We are playing the game. We are not trying to open the game up. We are staying with it. That is what we did tonight. We ended up getting the lead and gave it back to them with a 6-on-5 goal at the end, which is unfortunate, but we are hanging in there. We are just playing. We are not panicking. We are not thinking, “Oh, we have to score. We have to open it up.” That is good because we don’t need to do that. We just have to stay with it.

On Ryan Reaves’ hit to the head on Darnell Nurse:

I didn’t look at it. I’ve got to look at it yet, so I am not going to comment on it.

On the team’s response on the PK after the Reaves-Nurse incident: