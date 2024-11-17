Advertisement

“The one good quality our team has is that they don’t quit. We just started being simpler, more direct and getting pucks to the net. We got a little momentum, and I really liked our third period.” – John Gruden

Not for the first time this season, the Toronto Marlies dug themselves a multi-goal hole to clamber out of. Toronto has been outscored 11-4 in the first periods this season and continues to suffer from a slow-start habit, which must concern the coaching staff. Conversely, they own a remarkable 2-0-2 record when trailing after two periods after pulling off another comeback to earn a point.

First Period

Toronto played with a high pace to their game for the first four minutes while spending plenty of time in the Senators’ zone. The only criticism was that only one of the shots funnelled to the net reached its intended target, as Malcolm Subban went untested.

Consecutive penalties halted the Marlies’ momentum. The first was easily killed, while the second was more problematic but successful in the end. Toronto created a partial shorthanded breakaway for Ryan Tverberg, but Subban made the pad save.

As is their way, Toronto gave up the opening goal on a nondescript play. Following a lost defensive-zone draw, Angus Crookshank scored on a rebound from an acute angle, with Cade Webber and Matt Benning losing their checks in front.

Belleville thrives on low-event, boring hockey, which summarised the first period. Toronto was held to five shots as Subban enjoyed an easy time in the visitor’s net.

Second Period

William Villeneuve produced a piece of brilliance to create Toronto’s best chance of the period. After intercepting a pass deep in the defensive zone, he banked the puck off the right boards to send Nick Abrruzzesse on a breakaway. The winger sent his shot high over the net, as the finish failed to match the build-up play.

To say the officiating in this game was questionable would be an understatement. Not only did Belleville somehow escape the entire game without a penalty, but a laughable call on Zach Solow cost the Marlies dearly; Solow was called for hooking despite having his stick hoisted out of his hands.

Fraser Minten attempted to flip the special teams time in Toronto’s favour, but Logan Shaw couldn’t deliver the finish after a nice set-up play from the rookie. Instead, Belleville doubled their lead at the other end as Wyatt Bongiovanni took a pass through the seam and beat Dennis Hildeby with a low shot from the right circle.

Toronto’s lack of killer touch in front of the net hurt them in the middle frame. Nikita Grebenkin, Alex Nylander, and Braden Kresller couldn’t solve Subban before Belleville made the Marlies rue their missed chances at the other end.

Topi Niemelä’s intended breakout pass to Kressler bounced off the latter’s skates, presenting Wyatt Bongiovanni with possession in the slot, where he scored his second of the period.

Third Period

Trailing 3-0, Toronto required a spark early in the frame.

Philippe Myers almost provided one with a rasping shot that crashed off the crossbar 40 seconds in. Myers proceeded to take a boarding penalty, but Toronto killed off the infraction to keep their faint hopes of a comeback alive.

It was no surprise to me when Minten sparked the comeback. Niemelä got the point shot through to Subban, who produced a big rebound, and Minten stuck with it at the back post to shovel the puck home on the second attempt.

The momentum had shifted, and Toronto drew within one 13 minutes into the final frame. Another rookie delivered a piece of individual brilliance, bringing the SBA patrons to their feet. Off an offensive-zone draw, Grebenkin stripped the puck from Cole Reinhardt and deked around Jeremy Davies before delivering a clever finish with a cutback pivot in the slot.

#LeafsForever prospect Fraser Minten wins the draw, Nikita Grebenkin wins the loose puck and wires it low to make it 3-2. His connection is Minten has been a lot of fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/0w2m3tNt6L — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) November 16, 2024

30 seconds later, the Marlies almost tied the game up when William Villeneuve’s long-range shot weaved through traffic but struck the iron. Villeneuve had a taste for goal by this point, though, and ripped a one-timer that Solow redirected in front to tie the game.

It was nothing less than Toronto deserved, and the Marlies appeared likelier to prevail in regulation time.

A raucous home crowd was incensed in the final minute when Grebenin escaped on a breakaway. A questionable take down from behind denied the Russian forward his scoring chance, and there was no penalty or penalty shot called.

Overtime/Shootout

The break in action favoured the Senators, who dominated the three-on-three overtime and should have claimed victory. Dennis Hildeby produced three top-draw saves to force a shootout.

Minten scored the only goal in the skills competition, which took 12 rounds to solve. It was rough justice on Hildeby, who made some stunning saves as Toronto came up one goal shy of claiming both points.

Post Game Notes

– The Marlies have lost just one game in regulation this season (7-1-2-2), but a string of loser points has caused them to drop to third in the North Division.

– Fraser Minten shows no signs of slowing offensively with his fourth point (2G/2A) in as many games. Alex Nylander was the lightweight on the line with the rookies Minten and Nikita Grebenkin.

“[Minten’s] intelligence and ability to play in all zones (stand out), and his knowledge of the game,” said Gruden. “He has played in the World Juniors, and he just knows how to play the game the right way. He was the captain of the team he came from. He is only 20, but he does a lot of good things. He stops on pucks. His details are extremely good. He has a good stick. He is just going to continue to get better.”

“Grebenkin is good for those two guys (Minten and Nylander), as he reads off the extremely well. Any time you get guys who all think at a high level, you usually get some good offensive production. They seem like they are growing in their chemistry together and all like playing with one another.”

– Another player riding a nice offensive surge is Topi Niemelä. He registered a fifth assist in as many games but needs to do a better job of consistently funneling pucks toward the net.

– I’ve criticized William Villeneuve for not utilizing his shot more in the past. He did an excellent job in the third period of getting pucks through, which I hope acts as a confidence-boosting catalyst going forward.

– The Toronto Marlies leading active scorer is not who you think. Nikita Grebenkin’s goal was his 10th point of the campaign (3G/7A) and first tally at five-on-five.

– Philippe Myers had a solid debut, barring the boarding penalty. He appeared more comfortable as the game progressed, a sentiment expressed by the player himself after the game.

“[Myers] gave us some stability and is pretty hard to play against with his physicality,” said Gruden. “His timing got better as the game went on. That was a big reason why we came back and tied the game.”

– Back in the lineup after a three-week absence, it was nice to see Zach Solow rewarded with a goal. He’s an all-action type player in the same mold as Joseph Blandisi and brought a lot of energy to the team.

– Toronto’s combined overtime and shootout record is 1-4. They are 0-2 in overtime and 1-2 in the shootout. Three games into the 10-game series with Belleville, Toronto has a 1-0-2 record. All three encounters have required a shootout.

– Saturday’s lineup:

Forwards

Abruzzese – Shaw – Tverberg

Grebenkin – Minten – Nylander

Hirvonen – Quillan – Mastrosimone

Solow – Kressler

Defensemen

Webber – Benning

Rifai – Myers

Kokkonen – Niemelä

Villeneuve

Goaltenders

Hildeby

Akhtyamov

Post-Game Media Availability: Minten, Hildeby, Myers & Gruden

Game Highlights: Senators 4 vs. Marlies 3 (SO)