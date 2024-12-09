Advertisement

After Monday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed Max Domi’s imminent return, the two losses over the weekend, and Auston Matthews’ game since his return.

Practice Lines – December 9

#Leafs lines during practice Dec. 9/24 Pacioretty-Matthews-Marner

Knies-Tavares-W.Nylander

Holmberg-Minten-A.Nylander/Robertson

Lorentz-Dewar-Reaves/Grebenkin

Extra: Domi taking some rotations on 2nd line with Tavares and Nylander Rielly-Myers

OEL-Tanev

Benoit-Timmins… — David Alter (@dalter) December 9, 2024

What can a day off in New York City do for the coach’s soul?

Berube: Haha, well, I wasn’t in New York City. I went home and visited my family. It is not too far from there (New Hope, PA). It’s right on the Jersey border, about 45 minutes from here.

It is great to see the family — the kids, and the wife — and spend some time with them because I don’t see them very often. It was a nice, relaxing day. It would’ve been better if we won the game, but it is the way it goes.

How tough is it for you to live away from family in Toronto?

Berube: It is hard. I have done it for a while now, right? St. Louis was the same situation. You get used to it.

I always say that it is harder on them — the kids and the wife — than anybody else. It is difficult for me, too, but if you choose to do this, then these are some of the situations you could be in.

How do Max Domi and Jake McCabe look as they progress toward a return?

Berube: They look fine. They are coming along very well. We will see how they come out of here today. I haven’t talked to them or the trainers yet, but then we will make decisions.

Is there a chance Max could play tomorrow?

Berube: Yes.

How important is it for Domi to find his game? Before the injury, there was frustration with the lack of scoring.

Berube: The scoresheet and goals are important. Max has to maybe take a little bit of a different approach, not be such a selfless player, and shoot more.

It is just about getting to the net and to the greasy areas a little bit more. He is the type of player who can score goals there. He is a strong guy and a heavy guy.

For him, a lot like Nick Robertson, they have to get inside more, get around the net, and score some greasy goals. We need him to. We need those guys. We need secondary scoring.

How do you view the two losses over the weekend as you reflect?

Berube: I thought our game was different in Pittsburgh than it was at home against Washington.

Against Washington, I didn’t find we played a fast game. I didn’t find we had the puck enough.

Pittsburgh was different. I thought we had the puck a lot. We did a lot of good things. We just didn’t capitalize.

There are areas where we can improve execution and hit the net a little bit more on our chances. We hit three posts again. These are situations where we have to put those in the net. We have to hit the net a little bit more than we are.

The goal that Marner scored against Pittsburgh — how much did you love it, in terms of the greasy nature of it?

Berube: I like the greasy goals. In general, we want to try to keep improving on that. As it gets tighter throughout the year and you get into the playoffs, it is hard to score fancy goals and cute goals. You have to score greasy goals around the net.

We talk about two at the net all the time. On that goal, there were two at the net. We just have to keep harping on it.

I loved that our D shot a ton of pucks last game. They got them off and got them to the net. That is a really good sign. Our D were in the play more. We were skating better.

What is the benefit of two at the net?

Berube: Out-numbering them. They are going to have two at the net most of the time defensively, so you have to have numbers there. It is important to have numbers inside for rebounds and things of that nature.

So many goals are scored off of tips, rebounds, and broken plays around the net. If you don’t have numbers there, you are not going to get the puck. They are.

Do you always want to see the third forward high?

Berube: It depends on the situation. On certain plays, I don’t mind a forward coming high in different situations. It depends on who we play and how they defend, too.

Those are all things that we pre-scout and talk to our guys about, seeing if we can take advantage of pulling a guy a little higher tonight. Maybe we want them lower. It just depends on the team we are playing.

How do you think Auston Matthews’ game has progressed since his return to the lineup?

Berube: As I said the other day, it is improving. This was his first back-to-back coming back and being out that long, so it is different, but I have found that his legs are coming. He is coming with more pace, more speed, and more tenacity. It is good to see.

What sort of challenge will the Devils present?

Berube: Speed and skill. They play a very fast game and are a very good transition game. We are going to have to be on our toes. We are going to have to have good gaps, sticks, and reloads.

We have to play a tight-checking game against them, limit them as much as we can, and stay out of the penalty box. They are the number-one power play in the league or are right there. They are very dangerous.

At the same time, we are going to have to be physical against them and be tight-checking.