Ahead of Saturday’s game in Montreal, head coach Craig Berube discussed the decision to dress Ryan Reaves, Philippe Myers’ emergence on the blue line, Simon Benoit sitting out a second straight game, and his favorite memories of games in Montreal during his playing career.

Morning Skate Lines – Jan. 18

#Leafs lines during morning skate Jan. 18/25 Knies-Matthews-Marner

McMann-Domi-Nylander

Pacioretty-Holmberg-Robertson

Lorentz-Kampf-Reaves

Extra: Minten, Dewar Rielly-Myers

McCabe-Tanev

OEL-Timmins

Extra: Benoit Woll

Hildeby@BodogCA — David Alter (@dalter) January 18, 2025

What was the biggest positive from the win over New Jersey that you want to see carried over into tonight’s game?

Berube: I thought we controlled the game, to be honest with you. Our second and third effort was excellent, as well as our battles. We played the game fast with tons of offensive-zone time and shot attempts. We were on our toes. We played as five-man units in all three zones.

Why did you make the decision to insert Ryan Reaves into the lineup?

Berube: It is a big game in Montreal. It is a big rivalry. They have some physical players over there. We have to be physical tonight.

They are playing extremely well, playing fast and using their skill. They have some really good skill over there. We have to make sure we are ready to go. We have to play a heavy game.

What have you liked about Phillippe Myers’ game as he has settled into the lineup regularly?

Berube: I think he’s been reliable and kept the game simple. He’s been physical in his own end killing plays. We use him on the penalty kill, but overall, he’s done a good job in his defensive zone with his heaviness in front of our net and killing plays.

As I said, his puck play is simple. He gets pucks out of our zone.

Do you think Myers had to adapt his game in order to play every day in the league?

Berube: I think a lot of players go through some adversity and have to change their game a little bit to simplify their game and be successful in the NHL with a role in the NHL. So far, that is what he has done.

Have you noticed an improvement in Auston Matthews’ play from game to game since he returned?

Berube: I would say so. Obviously, he has games where he is not at his best, but I am noticing an improvement from game-to-game with his quickness and speed. That is really important.

How do you think Morgan Rielly has handled not playing on the top power-play unit?

Berube: We’ve had conversations throughout the season about it. He is a great team guy. He is all about the team. He handles it pretty well.

I am sure he doesn’t like it — I am sure he wants to be there, as any player would be — but he understands. He is at a point in his career where he just wants to win.

The players were talking about a defense-first mentality. How do you define a “defense-first” mindset?

Berube: I don’t think it is a defense-first mentality. We want to attack and be on the offense as much as possible, but when you lose the puck, it is about the details afterward and the work that is needed to check.

That is what it boils down to: the reloading, being tight, good gaps, forwards working back and helping the D out. We want to see numbers everywhere. That is really what we focus on.

It is not so much talking defense first. You have to play good defense in this league, and you have to be detailed in certain areas defensively to be successful. That is what we try to focus on.

What is the challenge for Simon Benoit to get back into the lineup?

Berube: We like the lefty-righty here. The puck movement is important. In the last game, it was pretty clear on that side of things.

Benny has done a good job for us this year. We love Benny. He is a physical guy who does a good job in our own zone and killing penalties.

These are hard decisions we make as coaches sometimes. They are hard decisions. We’d like them all in [the lineup], but we can’t have everybody in. It’s something we’re going through right now, and he will get back in and do a good job for us. I know he will.

What is your favorite memory of playing in Montreal during your playing career?

Berube: I’d go back to the late ’80s. I played a couple of playoff rounds against the Canadiens. What a great hockey town, like Toronto. Growing up, all I watched is Toronto and Montreal.

I got to work with Larry Robinson in St. Louis, who is one of my favourite players growing up. It was awesome to be around a guy like that and listen to him talk about the game and how he thinks the game. He was such a great player.

Any time you come to Montreal to play a game, it is special.

Were you a part of the Flyers-Canadiens 1987 pre-game brawl?

Berube: I was watching from the bench. Mike Keenan wasn’t playing me that game. I knew some fireworks could happen.

The best one: It is all going on, and I am watching from the bench. Mike came up to me and says, “You better go get dressed. We might need you.” I ran into the room and was putting my gear on. He was just messing with me, but I was a kid, right? I was like, “I better get in there and get my equipment on.”