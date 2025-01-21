Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, which improved the team’s record to 30-16-2.

On the team’s performance:

The first period was really good, I thought. We came out with the right mindset in the game and played a really good first. They made a push in the second. We had some rush chances against us, but Woll was good. Overall, I liked our game. That is a good team over there — a real good team — and I thought we did a good job. We were down a couple of forwards for the third period, so we were basically down to three lines. We checked well. We did a lot of good things. The power play got us a big goal. Pretty solid effort from our team.

On Auston Matthews’ game:

Very good. He is playing at a pretty high level right now. That line has been really good. They are all chipping in and producing. They are working well together right now. Kniesy, for me, has been driving. He is really playing that power-forward type of game to a tee, in my opinion. It really helps the line.

On where Matthew Knies’ game has grown the most:

Using his body and physicality, and understanding what he does out there as a player. He forechecks, gets loose pucks, and goes directly to the net. He gets all of his goals from around the net, for the most part. He understands that Mitch and Auston will do their thing with the puck, and the D are going to shoot, so he is at the net front all of the time. It is the same on the power play.

On what has stood out about the top players’ performances in the last three wins:

They have stepped up and done the job we need them to. They have to lead the way every night. They are the leaders and the top players. They have to lead the way. We are getting that right now.

On William Nylander piling up breakaway goals:

The breakaway man. He reads the play really well. He slashes out well on those plays. A lot of the time, like the last one, he just wins a puck battle. His ability with his stick and his feet are high end — high end. Some of the things I see him do are incredible.

On Fraser Minten’s performance:

I thought he played a solid game for us. That line did us some good things, had energy at times, and had some chances. They were pretty good. He was solid. It was his first game back, and it has been a while. To me, he was in the right position all night. Pretty solid all-around game from him. I was happy with him.

On his thoughts on the Michigan goal attempt by Matthews:

A lot of guys try it. It is part of the game now.

On Pontus Holmberg's status: