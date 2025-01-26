“I don’t think that was a great game in any aspect. But we won, and sometimes, you just have to win the games you’re not supposed to. Going down 2-0 and coming back, it’s resilient. We were a little disconnected. I think we know we have to be better and can definitely improve on that game.” – Logan Shaw

The Toronto Marlies‘ captain pulled no punches during his post-game chat with Todd Crocker. His frank assessment was harsh but accurate as the Marlies pulled themselves out of a self-inflicted two-goal hole.

First Period

The Marlies were second-best in every facet of the opening frame. They were fortunate that, for the most part, it was a low-event period, with San Jose mainly shooting from the perimeter.

After getting outplayed for 11 minutes, Toronto finally generated a scoring chance on the power play, where Alex Nylander wired a shot wide of the target.

Dennis Hildeby made a good double save to rob Andrew Poturalski, but it only delayed the inevitable.

When Danil Gushchin blew past Marshall Rifai while driving the net, the Marlies defenseman cross-checked the attacker into Hildeby. Thankfully, the netminder was okay, but San Jose capitalized on the power play.

William Villeneuve couldn’t cut out a floating, chipped pass across the seam, and an open Poturalski slammed a shot past Hildeby at the back post.

Toronto showed some glimpses of life thereafter, but the lack of finishing quality undermined them. Roni Hirvonen and Joseph Blandisi couldn’t benefit from a 2v1 opportunity from the restart. In the final minute, a turnover presented Blandisi with the puck in the high slot, where his shot produced a rebound that Alex Steeves couldn’t bury from a tight angle.

Second Period

Toronto killed off a penalty carrying over from the first period but conceded a second goal inside two minutes. It was an ugly goal all around. Hildeby gave up a juicy rebound on a shot from Tristen Robins, leading to a Jack Thompson tap-in. The Marlies were also guilty of a bit of flat-footedness/puck-watching on the play, which didn’t help a goaltender struggling to find his groove.

After the wake-up call, the Marlies flipped a switch at the four-minute mark and began to turn the tide. Some nice interplay from the top line generated a chance that Hirvonen fired narrowly wide from the slot.

Toronto was guilty of seeking the extra pass instead of shooting on another far-from-perfect ice surface. That was until Steeves took matters into his own hands, unloading a one-timer off a bobbling puck that beat Georgi Romanov clean.

With 95 seconds left in the frame, the Marlies tied the game. Logan Shaw won an offensive-zone draw in the right circle cleanly back to Nick Abruzzese, who ripped a wrist shot into the far top corner of the net.

Rifai was again guilty of putting his team on the backfoot before the intermission buzzer. He took a slashing penalty with 14 seconds remaining and doubled down by cross-checking an opponent on his way to the box to earn an unsportsmanlike conduct infraction.

Third Period

Toronto gave up just one shot on the penalty kill, with Hildeby producing a confidence-inducing save on Poturalski. It was a key moment in the game as the Marlies drew a penalty shortly after the kill and scored on the ensuing power play.

It wasn’t technically a power-play goal, but one second after the penalty box opened, Blandisi applied the finishing touch after Zach Solow was denied by the post from point-blank range.

Toronto killed off another penalty and withstood a minor spell of pressure with eight minutes remaining. Hildeby came up with two big saves that appeared to take the wind out of San Jose’s sails.

Steeves nearly doubled his goal-tally and provided an insurance marker if not for a flying stop from Romanov.

Victory appeared assured as Toronto earned consecutive power plays, the second of which began with 57 seconds remaining. But the Marlies lost a couple of battles when San Jose pulled Romanov for an extra attacker and dumped the puck in, and the Barracuda tied the game with 14 seconds left on the clock. Jimmy Schuldt’s shot from the half-wall hit a shin pad out front and deflected past Hildeby.

Overtime

After a disastrous end to regulation play, give Toronto credit for the way they reset to start overtime.

The Marlies seized on the 4v3 opportunity with some crisp puck movement. Steeves fired a one-timer, producing a rebound that Shaw pounced on to secure the second point.

Post Game Notes

– The Marlies are 4-2-0 in overtime this season and improved to 11-2-5 in one-goal games. The penalty kill went 4-for-5 against the fifth-best power play in the league, but Toronto has to do a better job of staying out of the box.

– Joseph Blandisi made his 200th appearance for the Marlies and scored his 59th goal.

– The game-winner was Logan Shaw’s fifth career overtime goal and first goal since December 21.

– A two-point haul for Alex Steeves (1G/1A) included his 100th career assist. Whether or not he feels peeved by the lack of recalls, those recent decisions aren’t affecting his play. Steeves continues to put the team on his back when required.

– Dennis Hildeby looked ill at ease for the majority of this game. That’s hardly surprising after a lack of ice time, coupled with a rough NHL outing before reassignment. He made 30 saves for the win and is set to carry the workload for the remainder of the road trip.

– Saturday’s lineup:

Forwards

Abruzzese – Shaw – Nylander

Hirvonen – Blandisi – Steeves

Clifford – Paré – Barbolini

Mastrosimone – Tverberg – Solow

Defensemen

Rifai- Niemelä

Webber – Kokkonen

Mermis – Villeneuve

Goaltenders

Hildeby

Peksa

Post-Game Media Availability: Abruzzese, Shaw & Gruden

Game Highlights: Marlies 4 vs. Barracuda 3 (OT)