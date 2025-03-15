Ahead of Saturday’s game, head coach Craig Berube discussed Auston Matthews’ slower goal-scoring pace this season, shaking up his lines, and the challenge against the Ottawa Senators.

Morning Skate Lines – Mar. 15

Lines at Leafs skate McMann – Tavares – Marner

Jarnkrok – Laughton – Nylander

Knies – Kampf – Domi

Lorentz – Holmberg – Robertson McCabe – Tanev

Rielly – Carlo

Benoit – Ekman-Larsson

Myers Stolarz

Woll Absent: Matthews Host Sens tonight @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 15, 2025

How do you think Auston Matthews is dealing with the puck not falling for him as much, knowing it is such a big part of his identity?

Berube: It weighs on everybody, and a player like that wants to help the team by putting the puck in the net.

Listen, I said it before. He is getting the opportunities. That hasn’t really changed from last year. It is just not going in as much this year.

But with his overall game, like in the last game, he did a great job defensively going up against Barkov, who is one of the best in the league. He is doing a lot of good things. He just has to stick with it.

He is getting the chances. He just has to keep shooting. We need him to play 200 feet.

It looks like you are going to be really juggling the lines tonight.

Berube: Yeah, mixing it up a little bit. Sometimes, players get a little stale playing with each other for quite some time. It gives us a little more depth over three lines.

Does the game Max Domi played against Florida make you want to play him higher in the lineup?

Berube: That wasn’t the thought process, though. He had a really good game. We know that. He has played with Auston before, and he is a good playmaker. It is important that Auston has a playmaker.

Do you think having the last change on the homestand will help reassert your team’s game?

Berube: For sure. It will be four in a row from the last game, and we have to feed off of the last one. We did a lot of good things in that game on the checking side of things. It is a low-event game, but for quite some time this year — for long stretches — we have played in a lot of low-event games and came out on top. That has to be our recipe.

Matthew Knies has said it has been difficult to stick to the team’s identity for a full 60 minutes. How much do you think it is related to the energy levels and the schedule the team has been facing?

Berube: For sure, we were on the road for quite some time after the break, and it is hard. Again, it is not an excuse. We have to fight through it. Now, we are at home here and have gotten a little rest. We should have good energy here at home.

What went into thinking to start Anthony Stolarz two in a row?

Berube: Coming off of the injury and the break, we just want to get him into some more games here.

What type of challenge are you anticipating from the Senators, who are rolling of late?

Berube: They have a lot of good players. They are doing a really good job defensively this year. Ullmark helps in net for them; he’s a really good goalie. It is going to be a tough game. They are a desperate team, as we should be, too. It will be another playoff game, in my opinion.

What do you appreciate about Brady Tkachuk’s game and what he brings to the Senators’ lineup?

Berube: He is a typical power forward who is very good at it. He has a lot of gamesmanship. A very good player, and real strong down low around the net.

Mitch Marner on the noise in the market this past week: “It’s nothing… I am just out here playing hockey with these guys and enjoying that.”