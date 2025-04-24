In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss their takeaways from the Leafs’ first two wins of the series vs. the Senators, the five-on-five battle between the teams, the Leafs’ top performers/underperformers so far, and the merits of making any lineup changes ahead of Game 3.
Episode Topics
- Takeaways from the Leafs‘ first two wins of the Battle of Ontario series, including all of the media discussion about the five-on-five play (1:00)
- Morgan Rielly’s encouraging start to the playoff campaign, and Max Domi’s mixed start to the series (8:15)
- Linus Ullmark’s fallibility in the Senators’ net (13:20)
- Craig Berube’s coaching job in the series so far (15:00)
- The broadcast’s fawning over Brady Tkachuk and Tkachuk’s role in the series (24:00)
- Matthew Knies causing major headaches for the Senators (28:25)
- The matchup game as the series shifts to Ottawa (30:50)
- Which Leafs have another level to find as the series wears on? (37:00)
- Scott Laughton, OEL, Mitch Marner, Pontus Holmberg, and Anthony Stolarz’s strong series so far (40:40)
- Should there be any lineup changes for Game 3 after two straight wins? (51:10)