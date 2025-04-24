For the first time since their 2001 sweep of the Senators, can the Maple Leafs open up a 3-0 series lead and push Ottawa to the brink of elimination? (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet/CBC)

Keys to Game 3

via Anthony Petrielli (@APetrielli)

– We’re fully expecting matchups to flip now, with the Senators religiously matching the Shane Pinto line against the Auston Matthews line. That means more responsibility for the John Tavares and Scott Laughton lines against the Tim Stutzle unit, while the Leafs will focus on matching up their Jake McCabe-Chris Tanev pairing vs. Stutzle and co.

– The Matthews line has been fine-to-good so far. They scored the second goal of the series and created some good chances late in Game 2 after Ottawa tied it. Whether it’s Game 3 or Game 4, it would be nice to see a statement five-on-five game from the Leafs‘ big line vs. the Senators’ matchup line to fully tilt this series and take complete command.

– Asked about the Leafs‘ shot blocking, Senators head coach Travis Green noted that his defensemen need to be more selective with their shots. 45% of Ottawa’s shots were blocked in Game 2. It’s a safe bet that Ottawa will seek more high-low plays while still crashing the net. Whether five-on-five or on the penalty kill, the Leafs‘ priority is still boxing out in front.

– It should be assumed Ottawa will come out flying and play their best game. The Leafs need to ensure the game/neutral zone doesn’t open up, grind the Senators’ adrenaline down, and establish an early forecheck/breakout. Don’t get sucked into any extracurricular nonsense, and focus on the game between the whistles.

Game Day Podcast

Game Day Quotes

Travis Green on the message to his team entering a must-win Game 3:

Play better, more or less. Enjoy it. It is the same thing we always talk about. There are a couple of tweaks here and there in our game. We haven’t won a game yet, so we haven’t played well enough to win.

Brady Tkachuk on the atmosphere in Ottawa:

I expect it to be as loud of a rink as I’ve ever heard. I know it’s been a long time coming for Sens fans… This is a moment when we’re really going to need them.

Jake Sanderson on the Leafs scoring four goals quickly after faceoffs on the power play:

They’re keeping it simple. They’re funnelling pucks to the net quickly, and they kind of caught us off guard. We’ll be better in that area.

Craig Berube on inserting Max Pacioretty into the lineup in place of Nick Robertson:

It’s a veteran guy who is coming into a game that is going to be tough with their crowd. We wanted to make the change with a veteran guy who is bigger, heavier.

Max Pacioretty on the challenge of jumping into the middle of a playoff series after a long time on the sidelines:

I have done it before. I was a little bit younger, though. I feel confident. I have put in a lot of hard work. There are a lot of good resources here to help you get up to speed without playing a game. I feel like I am ready to go. … This is the goal for me. This is why I am here. Now, I have to pitch in and help the team win.

Auston Matthews on Pacioretty entering the lineup:

He is a physical, fast player who plays in very straight lines. He is pretty fired up to get back in the lineup. It has been a little while for him, but he is a veteran guy. He knows what to do out there, especially in this kind of situation. Just keep things simple and play his game.

Matthews on the matchup challenge against Shane Pinto:

He is good in the faceoff circle. He is big and strong. That line plays with a lot of pace and plays very north-south. It is important we’re good in the faceoff circle and are battling in those 50-50 battles all around the ice. That has been the message for us through two games: continue to be hard on pucks and win battles.

Berube on the play of his top line through two games:

Like everybody else, you are looking at the things they could do better, but those are tough matchups with the Stutzle line. It is a good line, and I think they are doing a good job defensively in checking and doing a lot of positive things. You just have to keep working. The goals will go in, but if you want to score goals in the playoffs, it is about getting to the net, more than anything. You are going to get opportunities, for sure, at times, with broken plays. Go to the net. That is where the goals are scored most of the time in the playoffs — the greasy goals around the net. Overall, I am pleased with the line and the job it is doing. I am not too worried about Matthews.

Berube on the challenge of shutting down the Stutzle line without the benefit of last change:

It will be difficult, for sure. It is tough to get your matchups on the road all the time. But I trust our players. When you are out there, you have to do the job.

Simon Benoit on his contribution to Max Domi’s Game 2 overtime goal:

I already forgot about it. For me, I’m just focusing on tonight. That’s all that matters for me.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#23 Matthew Knies — #34 Auston Matthews — #16 Mitch Marner

#29 Pontus Holmberg — #91 John Tavares — #88 William Nylander

#67 Max Pacioretty — #11 Max Domi — #74 Bobby McMann

#18 Steven Lorentz — #24 Scott Laughton — #19 Calle Jarnkrok

Defensemen

#22 Jake McCabe — #8 Chris Tanev

#44 Morgan Rielly — #25 Brandon Carlo

#2 Simon Benoit — #95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goaltenders

Starter: #41 Anthony Stolarz

#60 Joseph Woll

Extras: Nick Robertson, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Philippe Myers, Dakota Mermis, Artur Akhtyamov, Jani Hakanpaa

Ottawa Senators Projected Lines

Forwards

#7 Brady Tkachuk — #18 Tim Stutzle — #28 Claude Giroux

#20 Fabian Zetterlund — #24 Dylan Cozens — #19 Drake Batherson

#71 Ridly Greig — #12 Shane Pinto — #22 Michael Amadio

#21 Nick Cousins — #81 Adam Gaudette — #57 David Perron



Defensemen

#85 Jake Sanderson — #2 Artem Zub

#72 Thomas Chabot — #3 Nick Jensen

#43 Tyler Kleven — #33 Nikolas Mattinpalo

Goaltenders

Starter: #35 Linus Ullmark

#31 Anton Forsberg

Extras: Matthew Highmore, Hayden Hodgson, Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic, Leevi Merilainen