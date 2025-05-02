Head coach Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ series-clinching 4-2 win over the Senators in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal playoff series.

On the manner in which the team was able to finish off the series:

I loved our start. They made a pretty good push in the second, I thought. Overall, I thought it was a solid game out of everybody. Our captain led the way.

On Auston Matthews’ leadership in the game:

Work ethic and competitiveness for the whole game. It was high-end. I don’t know what his faceoff percentage is right now, but it is high. I didn’t see him lose too many draws. It starts there. He was just heavy, physical, and worked. He was competing. He touched all areas of the game for us tonight in a good way — PK, and he scored a big goal on the power play. As I said, he led the way.

On Max Pacioretty coming through with the game-winning goal in the third period:

Well, it is a huge goal, obviously. He had some opportunities early. He hit the post in the first there. He had a nice play on Willy’s goal with a good stick to break a play up. He did a really good job for us. Veteran guy. He has been around and played in a lot of playoff games. He came through tonight for us.

"THE LEAFS THIRD LINE!" Pacioretty 1st of the Playoffs vs Senators courtesy of @Bonsie1951 and @Jim_Ralph (5/1/25) pic.twitter.com/OXO9YumWNE — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) May 2, 2025

On what the group proved to itself by pushing through all the doubt on the outside:

As I said, they were business-like today. After the Game 5 loss at home, it is a tough one. We came in here with a little bit of a different mindset. That was a big key and a big moment by the team: to come in here with a little bit of a different mindset. It wasn’t do or die, but you want to finish it off here, for sure. We seemed a little bit more aggressive and on our toes in this game. Go play. Do what you do. We have good players and a good team. We’ve been a good team all year. Go play the game. Play it hard, and play it with structure.

On what went through his mind when David Perron tied it at 2-2 in the third period:

I thought we did a good job of killing that penalty off. It is tough. It was the heat of the moment with everything. We didn’t get that puck out right away. I thought we could’ve stayed with the pressure and not let off, but you are not sure if a guy is out of the box yet. I get it. [Perron] is a gamer. He knows how to score big goals. But the bench was good. We didn’t panic. It was, “Let’s go get it right now.” That is what I heard on the bench: “Let’s go get it. We’re good.” We came out and got on our toes again. We were playing. It was a good mindset to have. We talked before the game about focusing on the next shift. When something bad happens out there, just focus on the next shift. Let’s go.

On the bottom six breaking through offensively late in Game 6:

Well, they scored an overtime goal, so I think they contributed. We need everybody to contribute in the playoffs, for sure, but it is not all on the scoresheet all the time. They do other things, that line. Those guys played a great series, that line. I thought they were so effective at checking and killing momentum. What a block by Laughton at the end of the game. That is laying it on the line. That is how you win a series right there. You may not see them on the scoresheet, but they are valuable players for us and do a lot of other things right.

On the challenge coming up against the Florida Panthers:

Obviously, they’re the Stanley Cup champs. They have a very good team. They have a lot of good pieces there that are hard to play against. I can keep going on and on, but it is not the time right now.

