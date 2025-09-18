After the first practice of training camp, head coach Craig Berube discussed his opening line combinations, Matias Maccelli starting on Auston Matthews’ line in Max Domi’s absence, Bobby McMann’s fit on the Tavares-Nylander line, and more.

Training Camp Lines – Day 1

Lines at first practice of Leafs camp Knies – Matthews – Maccelli

Lorentz – Laughton – Robertson

Pezzetta – Kampf – Jarnkrok

Barbolini – Groulx – Tverberg

Valis Rielly – Carlo

Thrun – Myers

Rifai – Danford

Chadwick – Benning Stolarz

Hildeby Group 1/2 @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/Yz2230S7Q0 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 18, 2025

Lines at Leafs practice

Group 2/2 McMann – Tavares – W.Nylander

Joshua – Roy – Cowan

A.Nylander – Haymes – Boyd

Sim – Quillan – Lettieri

Holinka McCabe – Tanev

Ekman-Larsson – Benoit

Prokop -Mermis

Webber – Villeneuve Woll

Akhtyamov @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/PD43OSkd5i — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 18, 2025

What is your biggest takeaway from the first day of camp?

Berube: It is just the intensity of practice, more than anything. We want to have a good first day. It is a tough day; there is a lot of battling, and it is intense. Players can go out and make it as intense as they want, but I thought it was really intense, which is what we want. Today is about work, compete, and second and third efforts. I thought both groups did a good job of it.

What do you hope to see from Matias Maccelli’s fit on a line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies to know if it is working?

Berube: It is a good question. It’s one day, and he is in the process of feeling things out. When you get thrown on a line with Matthews and Knies, it is a big step.

He is a guy who can make plays — we all know that — so that is going to be a big part of it. Is he making the right plays and the right decisions with the puck? Is he getting Matthews the puck enough for opportunities?

It is just about him playing 200 feet, too. That line is going to play against good lines, so he needs to be solid defensively, too.

Were you reluctant to try it this soon in camp, given Maccelli needs time to acclimate?

Berube: Yeah, I was. Max Domi went down. He was a guy I would’ve put there, but Max should be back pretty soon. We will go from there.

Is placing Bobby McMann with John Tavares and William Nylander a result of the shuffling with the Domi injury, or is it something you like?

Berube: I played them together last year, and they were together for a significant amount of time. They always did well together. There was always production.

Bobby can take another step in his game by doing things a little bit differently, especially when playing with those two players, in terms of getting them the puck more and getting to the net more.

I like a big guy with [Tavares and Nylander] to forecheck, get in there, create loose pucks, and help JT out in those situations. Willy is going to do his thing — we all know that — but I feel Bobby can take another step in his game by going to the net, being hard and physical, and understanding that’s his job. He will get points from it because he is playing with two good players. Eventually, the puck will get there.

Why do you think the goal production fell off for McMann late in the season and into the playoffs?

Berube: I don’t really know that answer. I didn’t really feel like his game dropped off that much.

That was his first playoff, right? For a guy who hasn’t played in the playoffs, the intensity level and quickness of the game change. It is a different level. He has some experience under his belt and will be more prepared, but I think that was part of it. There were games where he got better, but it is about getting the experience more than anything.

Scott Laughton looks and sounds refreshed. How much can a camp under a new coach on a new team help a veteran player?

Berube: When he came in, there were a lot of expectations. It takes a bit for it to work itself out. I thought he had a good playoff.

The key, for me, was his summer and the work he put in around here. He was here a lot of the summer putting in the work. That will be a big difference for him and for us.

He is really excited about being here in Toronto, as he was last year. Going forward, I think you will see a different player.

As a coach, how comfortable are you coaching two goalies in a tandem situation over a full-fledged starter?

Berube: I am comfortable. If you look at the goaltending we have, we have two goalies who have not played 50 games in a season ever, right? I am not saying they won’t or can’t, but they have never done it. Last year, it was pretty smooth between how many starts they got in a row before the other guy. That will play itself out.

I am comfortable with a tandem. With the condensed schedule, it’s worse this year than last year. It is a longer break with more games jammed in there. It is important to have two goalies who can do the job.

They get along well. They are both really good people and good teammates. They did a great job of supporting each other. That makes a big difference, too.

We will see how it goes. It is early.

Anthony Stolarz mentioned that he is eager to sign an extension to remain in Toronto. Why do you think it was such a good fit for Stolarz in his first season?

Berube: I think the year before in Florida, and going there and playing as well as he did… [Sergei Bobrovsky] plays a lot of the games, but he played 29 or so, and he played extremely well. He was very confident. He won a Stanley Cup. Coming into Toronto, he was very confident. He was pretty eager to show everybody he is a number-one goalie.

Nick Robertson mentioned battle drills and wall play as two areas of focus for him over the summer. What do you need to see from him specifically for him to earn a lineup spot on opening night?

Berube: Nick is a good player who can score goals. We all know that. He has speed.

It is not just Nick in the battles and wall play. It is our whole team. It is something we focused on this summer — getting better in those areas — so he is not the only one, just so you know.

He had a good first day today in camp. He was noticeable. That is what he is: a quick player. He shot pucks today, and they went in the net. He was intense.

As I said, there is competition in camp — we all know that — and it will play itself out. If a guy deserves to be on the team and deserves to start, he is going to start.

What did you see from Auston Matthews in his first year as captain on and off the ice?

Berube: I thought he grew quickly as a leader. You guys don’t see it — in-game things in the room, and so on — when he is demanding the room and handling the room. He is not the only guy. We have a lot of good, strong leaders on this team, and they don’t have to wear an A or a C. The leadership group really took it on this year for me.

As for the third group of players in camp, what are you looking for from them, and could we see some of those players in an exhibition game?

Berube: For sure, I think you will see them in exhibition games, and there could be switches in our first two groups, too. It is not ideal — they have a lot of guys over there — but they will put the work in, as we did today, and we will see where it goes.

I won’t talk about all of them, but some of those guys might get into a game. There are only six games. We have to get our team ready, too.

It is the same thing. We are looking for guys who show up and show us something. If they do that, and we like them in practice, they will get an opportunity in a game.