After the second practice of the season, head coach Craig Berube discussed Auston Matthews’ training camp, the Roy-Joshua line, and filling the hole at the first power-play quarterback position.

Training Camp Lines – Day 2

Leafs practice

1st group McMann – Tavares – W.Nylander

Joshua – Roy – Cowan

Boyd – Haymes – A.Nylander

Sim – Quillan – Lettieri

Hopkins* McCabe – Tanev

Ekman-Larsson – Benoit

Smith*- Mermis

Webber – Villeneuve Woll

Hopkins* McCabe – Tanev
Ekman-Larsson – Benoit
Smith*- Mermis
Webber – Villeneuve Woll
Akhtyamov *Holinka, Prokop with this group yesterday

Leafs practice lines

2nd group Knies – Matthews – Maccelli

Lorentz – Laughton – Robertson

Pezzetta – Kampf – Jarnkrok

Barbolini – Groulx – Tverberg

Valis Rielly – Carlo

Thrun – Myers

Rifai – Danford

Chadwick – Benning Stolarz

Rielly – Carlo
Thrun – Myers
Rifai – Danford
Chadwick – Benning Stolarz
Hildeby No changes from yesterday

What stands out to you most about how Auston Matthews has started camp this year?

Berube: A lot like last year, watching him out there, he leads the way. He is doing things right with this intensity, battles, and competitiveness. A lot of our guys feed off of that.

How much of a difference do you think Matthews’ full health will make? Clearly, his injuries had an impact last season.

Berube: I see him more engaged, I would say. I think he is feeling good, so he is more engaged, heavy, and hard on pucks. You can see a little bit of a difference, for sure.

How do you think developing under Dale Hunter has helped Easton Cowan’s game?

Berube: Obviously, Dale has done a great job in London of developing players. I think they run it like an NHL team would, systems-wise, and in terms of playing the game. Dale is very good at looking at a player and seeing the future in him and what he could become. He gives a lot of those kids a really good opportunity to grow.

I know Easton came in at 16-17 years old in London, and he wasn’t the player he became. He started out a certain way, and he became the player he became. That is just Dale’s vision. He teaches these guys how to play the game the right way.

Easton has come here, and he has looked really good for two days now.

What do you like about the combination of Dakota Joshua and Nicolas Roy?

Berube: I love the size of both of them. I think it is a line that can go out against any line in the league and hold them down, check them, and be physical and hard on them with the size and strength that they have. They play similar games down low in the offensive zone when checking. They’re hard to play against. That is why I like them together.

Cowan is on the other wing with Roy and Joshua now. Do you foresee placing a skilled player there?

Berube: I like a player who has the skill to make some plays for those guys. They have the ability to score some goals around the net — both of them — and they have scored in the past. You have to add a guy who can make some plays and get them the puck at times, too.

Easton is one of those players. He is a good playmaker. He sees the ice well, makes plays, and makes plays in tight.

Calle Jarnkrok has said he feels fresh entering camp this season. Have you noticed a pep in his step this camp?

Berube: I think so, for sure. He missed most of the year, and he came back and was still bothered by the injury. He never really felt that good throughout the playoffs, either.

He has had a full summer of training. He feels really good. It is noticeable. He looks really good, and he has a lot of jump in his step. We all know that Calle is a good player, but it is about feeling good, too. He feels good.

How much of an impact will it make on Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s game if he plays more on the left?

Berube: I think you will see more offense, right? Any time a defenseman with offensive abilities plays their strong side, it is a lot more comfortable. It is just easier in the offensive zone. That is really where it boils down to — pulling pucks off the wall, you are on your forehand right away. When you are on your backhand, it is a lot more difficult.

We will see how it plays out. So far, Simon Benoit has been okay on the right. We have talked to him earlier in the summer about working on things. That is where he might start. He has done a good job, too, but from the offensive side of things, I think you might see more production from Ekman-Larsson.

Mitch Marner was running the point on PP1 last season. Do you see it as a competition now, or do you go back to Morgan Rielly?

Berube: For me, it is Morgan right now. He has done it in the past, and they have had success. For me, it is him right now.

Auston Matthews has enjoyed success without Mitch Marner on his line in the past. How much do you think his game changes — if at all — when he doesn’t play with Mitch?

Berube: It is not only us. Auston will figure that out, too. The give-and-go game is where he is going to miss Mitch the most. They had great chemistry on that side of things.

It is about maybe finding someone else who can do that — the little give-and-gos. Auston might take another step and start hanging onto pucks and beating people himself one-on-one. They might have to change and be a little more direct.

Defensively, it is about finding the guy who can fill the role on that line, too. Mitch was a good defensive player. It is going to take some time. We will see where it ends up.

How much can it help the team that it is entering a season without a marquee player who has questions around his contract?

Berube: I didn’t feel it affected our team last year, but I am not in everybody’s head, either. The guys don’t always say things to me about it.

It is true that we don’t have that lingering around. With Mitch being gone, there are more opportunities for more players on the team to step up and play a bigger role.

Is there an update on Max Domi, and how has everybody else come through the first few days of camp?

Berube: Everybody is fine, as far as I know. I haven’t checked with the training staff today, but everybody seems good.

Max is doing well. Do I expect him to be with us tomorrow? I am not sure yet. I can’t answer that.