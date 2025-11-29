Boosted by William Nylander’s return to the lineup, the Maple Leafs are hoping not to lose even more ground against those ahead of them in the (early) playoff race in the East when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on HNIC (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet/CBC/CityTV).

Game Day Quotes

Penguins head coach Dan Muse on lessons from the team’s third-period collapse against the Leafs in the first game of the season series:

The first two periods were really strong, and the third period wasn’t; it got away from us, and it got away from us quickly. Against this team, based on our positional play and structure, we have to make sure we don’t give them time and space. This is a team where the more we can possess the puck, the better off we’ll be. The details need to be there against them because they have some dangerous players. You don’t want to be giving them time and space. That is going to be based on where we are on the ice — getting above — and also based on our decisions with the puck.

Craig Berube on the opportunity to get right back at it after a tough loss last night:

It can be really good. I thought when the guys talked in the room after the game, they were positive. The vibe seems good today. We have a couple of fresh bodies coming in, which is good on a back-to-back. Obviously, Willy is a guy we need. He has been very good for us. We are hoping to get a really good response from Max tonight.

Berube on the message to Max Domi coming off the healthy scratch:

It’s just about getting more engaged and more involved. Doing what he can do with the puck, but it is more about pace, getting more involved in the game, being physical, getting to the net, skating with the puck, attacking, hanging onto the puck, and all that stuff.

Berube on whether he had a conversation with Domi explaining the scratch decision:

We had a conversation in Columbus already. He played that night. I felt like it was just the time… We talked already, so it was time to scratch him for a game, reset a little bit, and get him thinking. Hopefully, we get a good response here tonight.

Berube on the areas for improvement from Friday night’s loss in Washington:

It was encouraging that in the third period, we outchanced them, but we made a few mistakes, and it cost us the game. We need to come out and play with confidence right away. Puck possession is going to be key tonight. Let’s get the pucks. Let’s make plays. Let’s get on our toes and get going the other way. When we don’t have it, we have to work. It is a quick team over there. We have to make sure we are getting back above things. The biggest thing for me in the defensive zone right now is killing plays. We’re just a little light in that department. We’re not quick enough, not heavy enough, and not physical enough, whether it’s your stick battles or just being physical. Let’s kill plays quickly so we can get the puck and get going the other way. We let them come out of scrums with the puck, and then we got extended defensive-zone time.

Berube on Dennis Hildeby’s readiness for his first start since November 13:

He has been really good in practice. He hasn’t played for a while, but he has practiced really well and has gotten a lot of work with Sanford, which is good. His work ethic is high right now. It’s been good.

Maple Leafs (10-11-3) vs. Penguins (12-6-5): Head-to-Head Stats

via NaturalStatTrick.com & AdvancedHockeyStats.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#23 Matthew Knies – #34 Auston Matthews – #11 Max Domi

#53 Easton Cowan – #91 John Tavares – #88 William Nylander

#81 Dakota Joshua – #55 Nicolas Roy – #74 Bobby McMann

#18 Steven Lorentz – #24 Scott Laughton – #89 Nick Robertson

Defensemen

#44 Morgan Rielly – #95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

#22 Jake McCabe – #28 Troy Stecher

#36 Dakota Mermis – #51 Philippe Myers

Goaltenders

Starter: #35 Dennis Hildeby

#60 Joseph Woll

Extras: Matias Maccelli, Calle Jarnkrok

Injured/Out: Simon Benoit (personal), Brandon Carlo (IR), Anthony Stolarz (IR), Chris Tanev (LTIR)

Pittsburgh Penguins Projected Lines

Forwards

#13 Kevin Hayes – #87 Sidney Crosby – #17 Bryan Rust

#18 Tommy Novak – #71 Evgeni Malkin – #39 Anthony Mantha

#43 Danton Heinen – #81 Ben Kindel – #41 Ville Koivunen

#15 Joona Koppanen – #46 Blake Lizotte – #19 Connor Dewar

Defensemen

#5 Ryan Shea – #58 Kris Letang

#28 Parker Wotherspoon – #65 Erik Karlsson

#27 Ryan Graves – #24 Matt Dumba

Goaltenders

Starter: #37 Arturs Silovs

#35 Tristan Jarry

Injured/Out: Rickard Rakell, Justin Brazeau, Noel Acciari, Jack St. Ivany, Filip Hallander