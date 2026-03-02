Ahead of Monday’s game against Philadelphia, head coach Craig Berube discussed the response he’s expecting from the players, uniting Auston Matthews and William Nylander on the top line, the uncertainty around the trade deadline, and the decision to scratch Nick Robertson.

What is your sense of the group, and what sort of response are you expecting against the Flyers tonight?

Berube: It is going to be a better response, for sure. We scored the first goal (against the Senators), and then Ottawa had the better of the play the whole period. We just couldn’t catch up to them. I expect a lot better tonight from our team.

How are you handling the tough results of the last few games?

Berube: It’s hard. It’s difficult. I expected more coming out of the break from our group, after how he practiced and looked in practice during the time off. It hasn’t worked out that way. We can’t focus on that; we have to fight and claw our way out of the situation we’re in.

What are you hoping to see from William Nylander and Auston Matthews on a line together?

Berube: They’re arguably our two best players, right? Go out and control the game. Do what you guys do best. We’ve scored one or two five-on-five goals in the last four games, going back to the Edmonton game. We need some offense, for sure, from those guys, but they have to be responsible defensively, too.

How could Bobby McMann complement Matthews and Nylander?

Berube: With his speed, size, getting to the net front, getting in on the forecheck when he has to, and being physical. Again, get to the net. Those guys will get their opportunities, and there will be pucks around the net. That is where he can capitalize.

How has McMann grown his game since you arrived in Toronto?

Berube: Taking advantage of his speed and shot, for sure. If I look back on his goals from last year to this year — as the year went along last year, and now this year — he can create a lot with just his speed and separation. He has a good shot.

I still think there is more there with him through understanding, with his big body, being around the net more and scoring some more goals around the net. In general, his game has grown quite a bit. He has become a pretty good power-play guy for us. He plays the second unit, but he has become a pretty good power-play. He’s done well for himself, and I think there is more there.

The team has fallen into the bottom of many defensive categories. Where is the disconnect happening defensively?

Berube: It is a lot of different areas, for sure. We just don’t protect the middle of the ice well enough a lot of the time. Around our net, we’re getting out-competed at times for secondary chances around our net. There are a lot of areas where we need to improve. We’ve made adjustments and improved, but it still comes back to the same old things.

Defense is a willingness — a willingness to block shots, be hard around your net, and protect the middle of the ice. That is what it boils down to in the end, and we haven’t done a good enough job of it.

Is there added stress and pressure with the trade deadline just a few days away?

Berube: For sure, there is, but it is not only here. Everybody is different, and their situation is different, but there are other places (going through the same).

They’re Leafs today. We need them to play for us. They’re professionals. They have to deal with that. Nobody can deal with it for them. They have to deal with it, go play, and do the job.

Why are Nick Robertson and Troy Stecher sitting out of tonight’s game?

Berube: I have to make decisions on the lineup. I’ve felt Nicky’s game has dropped off even before the break, a little bit, and through the break here. He is going to get a reset today. It is similar for Stecher.

