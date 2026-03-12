Ahead of Thursday’s game against Anaheim, head coach Craig Berube discussed the call-up of Michael Pezzetta, Auston Matthews’ scoring drought, and the challenge against the Ducks.

What was the thinking behind the call-up of Michael Pezzetta?

Berube: As I’ve said, we are going to look at guys down there. He is one of the guys we’ve wanted to see for a little while now. We’ve wanted to get him up here. He will bring a lot of energy, and he is a good, strong skater. We will see how it goes.

Easton Cowan said he enjoys playing with Auston Matthews and is hoping to help get him going again. What chemistry have you seen between the captain and the kid this season?

Berube: They’ve had good stretches at times. Early on in the season, they were together for a bit and did some good things. It is a good opportunity for Cowan. I thought he did a good job in Montreal, and that is why I made the switch.

Why do you think Auston Matthews is struggling to score of late?

Berube: It’s a good question. I don’t really think I’ll get into all of that right now. He has had some tough luck, to be honest with you. It’s not from him not getting his opportunities. It is not every night, but he gets a lot of opportunities. Whether it is a post, or a goalie makes a save, all sorts of things play into it. Hopefully, he can break out of it tonight.

What was the thinking behind the power-play change on the point, with Oliver Ekman-Larsson joining the top unit?

Berube: In the last game, I didn’t like how it was going. I made that switch. I’ve done it a few times this year, right? Sometimes, a little switch like that will spark it and get it going in the right direction. Right now, it is a little dry for us. That is why I made the switch.

What kind of challenge does Anaheim present?

Berube: They’re a very good young team. They’re very deep down the middle of the ice. They have a lot of weapons. On the backend, it is really a breakout year for Jackson Lacombe. They’ve been getting really good goaltending.

It is a good challenge for us. That is a good team over there — a good, young team.

What are the hallmarks of a Joel Quenneville-coached team?

Berube: It has pretty much been the same over the years. You know how he plays the game. They’re going to be good with the puck tonight. They’ll make plays, and they’re a good team off the rush. Defensively, their mindset is to clog up the middle of the ice as best they can.

They’ll give you opportunities. They’ve played in some high-event games this year. But we have to do a good job with our puck play, especially early on in the game — getting it out of our zone and getting up the ice together. We can do some damage in the offensive zone, but we have to get there, get possession of it, and make sure we are doing a good job with our sets in the offensive zone. We’ll get some good looks.

