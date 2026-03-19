After Thursday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed the Fan Day event, the positives of the Leafs’ passionate fan base, and Auston Matthews’ status.

This was a big day for the community and the fan base. What does it mean to you to see all the kids out supporting you and the Sceptres?

Berube: It’s really good. It’s great for the fans and the community. And it is a different day for the guys. It is a relaxing, fun day for them. They enjoy it, too. It was a great day for everybody. It really was.

Sometimes, attention in Toronto is cast as a negative. Have you found it to be tougher at times, especially when things aren’t going well, to coach in Toronto?

Berube: Well, this is a huge hockey market. I’ve been in Philadelphia, where it is a pretty big sports market, too — not just hockey but all of the sports. Criticism comes with not playing well. That is part of the game. You have to understand it is the way it is, and you have to deal with it.

They have every right to be critical. They pay good money for tickets. They want the Leafs to do well. When they aren’t doing well, there will be some criticism.

Is it the same or harder than a market like Philadelphia?

Berube: It is the same for me. I love it here. I think it is a great place. I really do. I get there is pressure that comes with playing here, but at the same time, I’d rather have the pressure than no pressure.

Is there anything new on Auston Matthews’ status?

Berube: We’ll know something soon here. There is nothing right now, but it should be pretty soon here that we’ll know what we are doing.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced an update on Auston Matthews knee injury on Thursday: pic.twitter.com/bDwiLpouxV — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 19, 2026

What is your sense of how Matthews is holding up?

Berube: I saw him at the last game in the morning. He seemed okay. Obviously, it is a tough situation for him.

It’s the rollercoaster we’ve been talking about: he wins gold, he comes back, we aren’t doing well, and he gets injured. It is a lot of ups and downs for him. It is a tough way to go about things.

It is the way it is right now. He’ll deal with it. We’ll do what we have to do to help him and get him back and healthy.

What could the Fan Day event do for the players going forward? It has been a tough season.

Berube: It brings in some fun today. A lot of times, when you are going through tough times, you forget that the game is fun. You are playing the game because you love to play the game. Yes, it becomes a job, and you get paid and all of that, but today is about none of that. It is just about having fun, enjoying the game, and giving back to all of our fans and the community that supports us so well.

Could it provide a little bit of a morale boost in terms of the team’s general vibe?

Berube: It is a day when they come in, and it is just fun for them. They aren’t thinking about the game so much. They’re just thinking about being with each other and having fun with the crowd and the people involved. For sure, it is a great day for everybody.

Did you learn anything about your players’ ability to follow instructions from the game of Simon Says?

Berube: Haha. Well, I had a tough time there with the drills and the music playing. I wasn’t sure they were going to hear the whistles. But they did a good job. We went over it before we went out there. I thought it all ran smoothly.

Were you impressed with Joe Woll’s focus when winning the Simon Says?

Berube: I was pretty impressed. That guy was quick. I don’t think I would’ve lasted very long, but he did well. I was pretty happy for him.

Joseph Woll wins the Leafs “Simon Says” competition Tough ending for Nick Robertson @BarDown pic.twitter.com/4OwuV5qoGW — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 19, 2026

Were you happy with your shootout moves?

Berube: Not very good, eh? I didn’t feel bad, but then I thought, “If I try to make a move, I might fall.” I opted just to shoot it.

Joe Woll said there was no way he was letting you score on him.

Berube: Well, yeah. My shot isn’t going to beat anybody, but it was the same as some of our other guys who went down and did the same thing.

What did you think of Steven Lorentz’s move?

Berube: It was pretty good, I have to admit. I was impressed. After seeing that, I might have to try him out in the shootout.

Practice Lines – Mar. 19