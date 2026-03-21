Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, which dropped the Maple Leafs’ record to 29-28-13.

On the team’s performance against a top team:

I thought it was pretty competitive all around. The difference is that I thought we took too many penalties — unnecessary, a couple of them, with trips and so on. Those are penalties you can’t take and shouldn’t take. We gave up a shorthanded goal, not recognizing pressure. Again, there was a turnover with our defense trying to change in the second period. We gave up another breakaway. To me, that was really the difference in the game.

On Joseph Woll’s recent performances:

He’s played well. Tonight, in the end, I think — I don’t think; I know — that we need a save, whether it is the OT or one of the breakaways. You just need a big save there.

On William Nylander scoring a goal and shooting more:

He had five shots tonight, so he is definitely looking to shoot more. In general, I think we had 10 odd-man rushes tonight. You have to capitalize on some of those. Again, we have to shoot more. We didn’t shoot enough. There are more opportunities to get more shots on net. The first goal is a great example of just a nothing shot that creates a rebound that we put in. It is just that mindset of getting more pucks to the net. We had a lot of odd-mans. We talked about how we’d get some, probably, if we did a good job. We did, and we have to capitalize on some of them. We have to get more pucks to the net.

On the recent contributions of Bo Groulx’s line:

They’ve been good. I have had different wingers at different times, but I thought Groulx had another strong game. The whole line was pretty good for us tonight. A lot of guys were (good). I really liked the Quillan line tonight, too. They did a lot of good things — killed penalties, worked, and created some offense. There was a lot to like.

On tomorrow’s HNIC matchup against the Ottawa Senators:

It will be a competitive game again. They’re always a tough team. We know that. They’re going to be fired up to play us. We have to be prepared. We have to be ready for a competitive game.

Game Highlights: Hurricanes 4 vs. Maple Leafs 3 (OT)