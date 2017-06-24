With the 110th overall draft selection in the 2017 NHL Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs have selected goaltender Ian Scott of the WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders.

The 6’3, 174-pound netminder posted a 3.96 GAA and a .895 save percentage, including two shutouts, over 50 games played (12-31-0) on a poor Prince Albert team that finished third from the bottom in the WHL standings. His .895 SV% was tied for 25th among WHL goalies, but save percentage can be as much of a team stat as an individual one.

Scott’s predraft rankings according to the major scouting services:

Ranked #91 by Hockeyprospect.com

Ranked #74 by Future Considerations

Ranked #109 by McKeen’s Hockey

Ranked #3 by NHL Central Scouting (NA Goalies)

Ranked #91 by Bob McKenzie

Here was analyst Darren Pang’s take on the NHL Network broadcast:

He’s another goaltender that is climbing into the 6’3-6’4 range. He got into 50 games on a not good team. The numbers can be an aberration. There is nothing like playing on a team that gives up so many quality chances. He’s a goaltender that has some pretty good feet with a pretty solid butterfly and he’s fairly quick. I think you can throw the numbers away.

Ian Scott Scouting Report

Courtesy of the 2017 NHL Draft Blackbook:

Ian Scott is a goaltender with good size who competed his second full season for the Prince Albert Raiders posting a 3.69 GAA and .895 SV% in 50 games played. He also started 4 games for Team Canada at the U18s and he had a 4.02 GAA and .861 SV% in those starts. Scott had a tough year as his numbers show, playing on team that went 21-44. His team did not help him much and in all viewings of Scott in Prince Albert, he was peppered with the opposition receiving many high-quality chances throughout his starts. Scott is fluid in his net for a big goaltender. His movements in his crease are crisp and refined and he moves laterally quickly. He does not tend to over-commit or get caught sprawling around the net and his game is structured. In most viewings, his positioning has not hurt him, he has been in the right place at the right time, in good depth at the top of his crease. He takes up a lot of the net when in position. Ian is athletic for his size and has at times made some very difficult saves in the splits or sliding in the butterfly on a cross-ice play. He has no issue skating quickly behind the net and handling tough rims. He has a calm relaxed

He has a calm relaxed demeanor and has not shown any poor body language in viewings this season despite many tough outings. In one viewing this season, he was run over by an opposing forward and he got up and played as if nothing had happened, a great reaction to the play.Despite his physical skills, Scott did not make enough saves this season, both with his Junior Club and with Team Canada at the U18s. He looked solid and in position prior to a shot, but pucks found a way to get into the net and he often did not come up with a key save at a crucial point in a game. A lot of trouble came from his inability to lock pucks up in his body. On many occasions, shots trickled through his arms leading to goals or easy tap-in goals. His rebound control was very inconsistent. He had a bad habit of kicking pucks right to the opposition and he lacked some on-ice awareness of where opposing forwards were located on the ice. Scott had a tough year and although he looks poised and in position in the crease, he has arguably drifted from the top tier of goaltenders because of his inability to make enough saves to keep his team in games.

Scott had a tough year and although he looks poised and in position in the crease, he has arguably drifted from the top tier of goaltenders because of his inability to make enough saves to keep his team in games.

Ian Scott Statistics

SEASON TEAM LEAGUE GP GAA SVS% POSTSEASON GP GAA SVS% 2012-13 Calgary Northstar Sabres Btm AAA AMBHL - 2 0.943 | 2013-14 Calgary Northstar Sabres Btm AAA AMBHL 22 3.12 0.916 | Playoffs 3 4.33 0.901 2014-15 Calgary Northstars Midget AAA AMHL 16 2.75 0.917 | 2015-16 Prince Albert Raiders WHL 26 3.24 0.892 | Playoffs 1 5.52 0.8 Canada White U17 WHC-17 4 2.78 0.9 | 2016-17 Prince Albert Raiders WHL 50 3.69 0.895 | Canada U18 WJC-18 4 4.02 0.861 |

Ian Scott Video