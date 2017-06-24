With the 124th overall draft selection in the 2017 NHL Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs have selected 19-year-old Russian left winger Vladislav Kara.

With an April 1998 birthdate, Kara was passed over in last year’s draft. He split the 2016-17 season between the VHL with Bars Kazan and the MHL with Irbis Kazan. In the MHL (the Russian junior league), he posted 11 goals and 20 points in 31 games and a further five points in seven playoff games.

Information is few and far between on the player; he doesn’t have any data listed in his hockeydb profile and he was unranked by the major scouting services. We’ll be curious to hear from Director of Player Personnel Mark Hunter for some insight into the player. Updates to come.

Vladislav Kara Statistics

SEASON TEAM LEAGUE GP G A TP PIM +/- 2014-15 Draguny Mozhaysk MHL B 40 21 27 48 109 -14 HK Trnava U18 Slovakia U18 2 9 9 16 25 24 22 Russia U17 (all) International-Jr 4 1 1 2 0 2015-16 Ak Bars Kazan U18 Russia U18 - - - - - Irbis Kazan MHL 41 4 9 13 22 7 2016-17 Bars Kazan VHL 34 3 5 8 4 -7 Irbis Kazan MHL 31 11 9 20 10 5

Vladislav Kara Video