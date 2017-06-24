Ryan O’Connell selected 203rd overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs

With the 203rd overall draft selection in the 2017 NHL Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs have selected left-shot defenceman Ryan O’Connell of St. Andrew’s College in the CAHS.

The 6’1, 170-pound O’Connell is the fourth defenceman selected by the Leafs in the 2017 draft in what’s been a clear effort to stock the organizational pipeline on the backend.

The Gloucester, Ontario native posted 33 points in 47 games in prep league this season as well as four points in seven games for St. Andrew’s in the CISAA (Conference of Independent Schools Athletic Association).

According to Elite Prospects, O’Connell is expected to play in the BCHL for the Penticton Vees for the 2017-18 season before heading off to college at Boston University the following year.

O’Connell was ranked 208th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting and 180th by Future Considerations.

Ryan O’Connell Scouting Report

Courtesy of the 2017 NHL Draft Blackbook:

Ryan O’Connell is a simplistic, two-way defender with strong mobility. A player who is at his best in possession, O’Connell often utilizes his skating abilities to lead transition attacks up ice and into the offensive zone. Ryan makes strong decisions in possession and can create while keeping his feet moving up ice. While O’Connell thrives as a puck carrier, he is equally as strong as a puck distributor, seeing the ice very well and making a hard and accurate first pass. Offensively O’Connell creates from the back end with his vision and puck distribution skills, however also displays an underrated shot along with the ability to open shooting lanes and get pucks on goal with his quick feet and release. O’Connell contains well in transition, closing his gaps well and angling opponents to low percentage areas of the ice before separating player from puck with simple contact or by poking the puck free. O’Connell isn’t overly physical but does show good strength to his game. Ryan’s strength defensively comes from anticipating the play, strong body positioning and an active stick. O’Connell is expected to suit up for the Penticton Vees of the BCHL next season before joining Boston University for the 2018-2019 season.

Ryan O’Connell Statistics