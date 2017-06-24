With the 172nd overall draft selection in the 2017 NHL Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs have selected centerman Ryan McGregor of the Sarnia Sting.

The 6’0, 160-pound Burlington native posted 14 goals and 27 points in 65 games — only a modest three-point improvement over his rookie year, good for 13th in team scoring — in his second OHL season in 2016-17 while serving as an assistant captain for Sarnia.

McGregor didn’t make it onto many draft ranking lists — he was rated 107th among North American skaters by Central Scouting and 249th by Future Considerations.

After selecting three defencemen, one goalie and a left-winger in their first five picks, the Leafs have picked up their first centerman of the 2017 draft in McGregor.

Ryan McGregor Scouting Report

Courtesy of the 2017 NHL Draft Blackbook:

McGregor was selected in the second round of the 2015 OHL Draft by the Sarnia Sting. In Minor Midget, Ryan was the offensive catalyst for his Minor Midget team the Burlington Eagles. At times he was given prime offensive opportunities with the Sting as a 16-year-old. He had a very strong first year and put himself in a position to be a player to watch for the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Unfortunately, he struggled to produce offensively despite getting some solid opportunities with the Sting. He only improved by three points on his offensive numbers.

Ryan is a strong skater and handles the puck well on the rush. He has good hands at speed and has the ability to gain the offensive zone and set up for opportunities. Despite his speed and puck skills, if defenders caught him, he’s was too easy to knock off the puck. He is nearly six feet tall; however, he has a very slender frame and needs to put on a significant amount of muscle before being able to play at the pro level. He has skating and hands, but his hockey sense was questionable at times this season. He forechecks with his stick and it’s very rare to see him deliver a bodycheck. Ryan has some tools that are the level of NHL prospects, but lacks the size and appears to lack the hockey sense in order to put it all together.

Ryan McGregor Statistics

SEASON TEAM LEAGUE GP G A TP PIM +/- POST GP G A TP PIM +/- 2013-14 Burlington Eagles Min Mdgt AAA SCTAMM 4 1 1 2 0 | 2014-15 Burlington Eagles Min Mdgt AAA SCTAMM 32 17 20 37 16 | Appleby College CISAA 17 2 3 5 0 | Playoffs 2 0 0 0 0 2015-16 Sarnia Sting OHL 58 11 13 24 4 8 | Playoffs 7 1 0 1 0 0 2016-17 Sarnia Sting A OHL 65 14 13 27 16 -1 | Playoffs 4 1 1 2 0 -3

Ryan McGregor Video