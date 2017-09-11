Digesting the rookie tournament performances, Lou Lamoriello’s half-four sitdown with Bob McKenzie, Drew Doughty discusses his contract situation, and more in the links.

Leafs Links

Shilton: Carl Grundstrom could turn heads at Leafs training camp (TSN1050)

TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton joined Mark Roe, Gord Miller and Greg Gilbert on Leafs Lunch to break down the Leafs Rookie Tournament, the prospects that stood out and what the Leafs top-line could look like.

Liljegren is one of those players that just seems to have a really good sense of maturity when it comes to putting mistakes behind him. He doesn’t dwell on things. He doesn’t seem to get caught up in the mistakes he’s made. I saw that from him in the development camp; when there was a day where he didn’t perform at his best, he was just really able to put it behind him and come back and have a much stronger day the next day. That’s what I saw from him in this tournament, which bodes well for a defenceman like that in a market like this where he’ll be under the microscope more and more.

Why Nylander could get Draisaitl numbers & Draisaitl money (Sportsnet)

Tim and Sid talk about William Nylander’s next contract, and why maybe holding off to see what kind of year he can have could work in his favour, especially after the contract Leon Draisaitl signed.

As much as the Draisaitl deal was applauded and people liked it, he’s had a really good three months. Let’s not sell this like it’s anything different. You might have Marleau [on Nylander’s line] now. We’ll see how camp plays out. With all due respect to Zach Hyman, but if you put a guy who is 20 years into his career and kind of motivated in a completely different environment and life change for him, you never know what kind of numbers he could put up. Hey, Willy – don’t sign it. You’re going to have 80 points this year. Don’t sign now. Sign later.

Transcript: Lou Lamoriello’s in-depth interview with Bob McKenzie (MLHS)

First of all, the [Hainsey] signing is very similar — just in a different position area — to the Patrick Marleau signing, where he brings tremendous experience coming off of a Stanley Cup. He knows how to play the game. The system that he really played for a couple of years in Carolina was Mike’s system. The adjustment process for him is going to be very short-term. What he can bring, with the way he plays, with the type of defencemen we have here, he is certainly going to be a support mechanism to him. We have some outstanding skaters back there. He can kill penalties. He’s a stay-at-home defenceman who has a great stick. There is no question he is an asset. He is going to be just great for our defence.

Wealth of young talent will make Marlies fun to watch (Fan 590)

Leafs TV’s Bob McGill shares his thoughts regarding how the Marlies are shaping out for the 2017-18 campaign, Timothy Liljegren’s less than ideal debut on North American ice, the possibility of Travis Dermott starting with the Leafs, and what to expect from Calle Rosen & Andreas Borgman.

Late-blooming Brooks eager to prove Maple Leafs right (NHL.com)

“He’s a real smart player; I think he does a lot of things really well,” said Sheldon Keefe, who coaches AHL Toronto and served as coach for the Maple Leafs rookie team. “The numbers that he was able to produce in junior bring a lot of attention to him. But he’s a smart player who has a lot of areas of the game that he can contribute in. I’m excited to see how all of that fits in with our [AHL] group.”

Maple Leafs’ Ron Hainsey breaks down new NHL rules (Sportsnet)

“Goaltender interference is just tougher. It’s such a judgment call. If you have it, it’s never going to be perfect: Hey, looks like the goalie faked it! Did he or did he not? Is this a bump or is that a bump? It’s a hard one. If you have a penalty for goalie interference, there are going to be calls you don’t agree on. It’s like balls and strikes—a judgment call.”

Dermott’s stock rising ahead of Leafs training camp (TSN.ca)

A standout at last season’s rookie tournament, Dzierkals picked up where he left off with another strong showing. He was the Leafs’ leading scorer, with two goals in two games, and along with Grundstrom was their most consistent offensive threat. Dzierkals is relentless when it comes to sniffing out pucks and doesn’t quit on a play, attributes that made him more than a point-per-game player in junior. Now 20 and having exhausted his eligibility in the CHL, Dzierkals will have to prove his size (5-foot-10, 172 pounds) won’t hold him back as a next season – he signed a one-year AHL contract in August.

Maple Leafs’ D hopeful Travis Dermott digs deep (Toronto Sun)

“I just wanted to get the first game out of the way,” said Dermott, a second-rounder in 2015. “I knew I was going to make some mistakes and I did (caught by a hit behind the play leading to Ottawa’s second goal). But I thought I made some good plays too. I thought I had some decent passes. Stepping up, interrupting their rush a couple times, that was good for me.

[Paywall] Timashov needs big sophomore season with Marlies (The Athletic)

“For offensive people like (him), maybe he didn’t get as much opportunity to play offensive minutes as (he) would have liked to last season and he’d look at an opportunity like today to showcase (himself) a little bit,” Keefe said. “But I also though he worked and gave us a little bit of extra skill.”

With contract situation looming, winning Cups is ‘bottom line’ for Doughty (NBC)

“My first love will always be L.A.,” Doughty told The Hockey News. “It’s one of the best organizations in all of sports, not just hockey. It’s unbelievable. They treat us first-class, and it’s a good place to play. Living in Los Angeles, you can’t beat it. I’d love to re-sign in L.A. But if our team isn’t going in the right direction…I want to win Cups. I don’t give a s— where I play. I just want to win Cups, and that’s the bottom line.”