Mike Babcock addressed the media after his team’s 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

A lot of open looks out there tonight. What was going on defensively?

Babcock: Nothing. Non-competitive right from the start to the end.

Freddie sounded frustrated. You sound frustrated…

Babcock: Frustrated is a waste of time. Disappointed, for me. We were no good. They deserved to win. We didn’t deserve to win. We didn’t work. They worked. They were organized. We were unorganized. They were prepared. We were unprepared.

Six goals against in two of the last three games. Is that a concern for you?

Babcock: It’s always a concern when you don’t play good. I guess the way I look at it is I’m not going to do anything tonight to make it worse. I’m just going to scribble down stuff. I’ll deal with the team tomorrow. We went 7-3, I think, in our first 10. We won our first two segments. Tonight’s two points, in my opinion, though — no good.

Your defensive liabilities — for lack of a better term — something you can work on going forward and get better?

Babcock: We didn’t compete. If you don’t skate and don’t compete, forget all of that — where you stand, and all of that stuff. We didn’t compete hard enough. We couldn’t fix one thing technically tonight because we didn’t work hard enough.

What were you looking for when you were juggling lines in the second period?

Babcock: It wasn’t going very good the way it was going. It didn’t go very good the way we did it, either.

Was there anyone you liked tonight?

Babcock: The way I look at it is: From the coaching staff to the players, we were all no good tonight. It’s on us. We’ll talk more tomorrow and we’ll get it fixed and we’ll get ready to play.

Any serious with Matt Martin?

Babcock: He left for a bit. Upper body injury, or something like that. I think he’s fine.s