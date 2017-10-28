Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST | Arena: Air Canada Centre | TV: HNIC | Radio: TSN1050

Game Day Stats

Mike Babcock on JVR and Matt Martin’s status (out for tonight):

Both JVR and Marty are out tonight. Both are mad at me and want to play, but both, medically… we feel it gives us the best situation with the schedule we have to give them a day off so they can get off the table and play.

Babcock on the depth available to the team in the form of Kasperi Kapanen and Josh Leivo:

I don’t know if anyone saw the Marlies last night — the backend for the Marlies. It’s all-world for the American hockey league, I can tell you. We’ve got way more depth. We could still use more depth at center; I think we’re a work in progress. But you want to have guys ready to come. Sosh is obviously right there, too. Kap gets an opportunity here today. We expect Marty and James to be ready to go in our next game. We expect them to be back in. We don’t want them to be on the table, and nobody works harder at their body and getting healthy than James does. But that’s what we decided to do today.

Babcock on Leivo and Kapanen having to bide their time for opportunities:

To think that they’re not frustrated at times… I’m not talking about Kapanen, I’m talking about Leivs. Leivs has worked hard and be honest and gone about his business and used the resources that he has to get better. Kapanen is a kid playing in the minors. The other thing about the NHL is you’ve got to take someone’s job. That’s just the way it is. No one wants to give it to them. The guys in front of you — that’s how they’re feeding their family.

Babcock on the Flyers:

I think Hexy is doing a real good job there. They’ve got, when you go through their minor league program and their drafts, they’ve got good players coming, and their D is really coming. They had good players already, so they’re a good hockey club and it’s going to be a good hockey game tonight.

Babcock on whether he’s had this much offensive skill available to him before:

I did coach Detroit, you know? Sure I have. Deeper, more mature players, too, if that makes any sense. But we have lots of them. We need some guys to get better, though. We’re okay, but we can be way better. I think we’re getting ahead ourselves if we think it’s like the good teams I had in Detroit. Not yet.

Connor Brown on his 100th game:

It’s awesome. It was a dream of mine all the way up to try to get in this League and stick and it’s a tough league. Day in and day out, I’m excited to be a part of it and especially being a Toronto Maple Leaf. A hundred games here — it’s been a dream come true.

Matchup Stats

TOR PHI Record 7-3-0 5-5-0 GF/g 4.30 (1st) 3.40 (9th) GA/g 3.6 (26th) 2.90 (12th) PP% 28.2% (3rd) 19.5% (11th) PK% 85.7% (8th) 78.3% (23rd) Shots/g 34.2 (7th) 33.3 (9th) Shots Against/g 33.2 (20th) 28.1 (1st) 5v5 CF% 51.47% (9th) 48.66% (19th) 5v5 SV% .898 (28th) .926 (11th) 5v5 SH% 11.2% (2nd) 8.7% (14th)

Toronto Maple Leafs Leafs Projected Lineup

Forwards

Hyman – Matthews – Nylander

Marleau – Bozak – Marner

Komarov – Kadri – Brown

Leivo – Moore – Kapanen

Defencemen

Gardiner – Zaitsev

Rielly – Hainsey

Borgman – Polak

Goaltenders

Andersen

McElhinney

Scratched: Carrick

Injured: JVR, Martin

Philadelphia Flyers Projected Lineup

Forwards

Giroux – Couturier – Voracek

Weal – Filppula – Simmonds

Read – Lehtera – Konecny

Leier – Laughton – Raffl

Defencemen

Provorov – Gostisbehere

Manning – Gudas

Sanheim – Hagg

Goaltenders

Elliott

Neuvirth

Injured: Patrick, MacDonald