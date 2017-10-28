On the loss, the team’s third in four games:

We made big mistakes. We had a pinch that cost us. We had a two-on-one that should’ve been a penalty through the neutral zone and it cost us, but they’re still odd-man rushes. The penalty kill — they scored off the rush on a structure play. We should’ve been in the right spots. I didn’t like that as much.

I thought lots of guys competed hard. We didn’t have everybody competing hard enough. It’s a process for us, for sure. Things were easy for us early. Now, teams have done a real good job on the neutral zone and made it real hard for us. We had ten neutral zone turnovers in the first period. Any way you look at it, that’s the National Hockey League. You clog it up in the neutral zone and you make it competitive. You’ve got to find a way to be good.

We’ve now got one win in four games, if I’m not mistaken, and two of them were at home. You’ve got to find a way to dig in. I think a bit of reality therapy has probably set in for us. Everything was great and everyone was telling us how great we were. We probably weren’t as great as we felt at that time. Right now, we’re probably not as bad as we feel at this time. So, dig in and win the game.