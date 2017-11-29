Mike Babcock addressed the media after his team’s 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames in the first game of their Western road trip on Tuesday night.

On the team’s 60-minute performance tonight:

I thought we came out and skated, so that set us up for success, obviously. We had lots of real good players here tonight, which is positive. It gives you a good start to your road trip. I thought it was an efficient game for the whole group. It’s nice to get ahead and protect the lead and get a win.

On building off of a good performance in the loss to the Capitals:

I liked our game more than everybody else against Washington. I didn’t think we gave up much against Washington. I mean, Ovie does what he does. In the end, I thought that transferred into this game tonight. Ideally, we’re just getting better and better. Like I said, we had a lot of good players tonight.

On the offense the team has been getting from the defense lately:

For sure. If you look around the league, everybody’s D is active and everybody’s D can really shoot the puck. The better D you have, the more time you spend in the offensive zone. I thought our guys did a nice job of that here tonight, obviously. I think, when you’re playing as a five-man unit, it’s a lot easier out there.

On how his team kept the Johnny Gaudreau – Sean Monahan – Micheal Ferland line quiet:

They chose to play Matthews against them, which was great for us. Brown and Hyman are workhorses and Matty is a real good player. They spent a lot of time in the offensive zone because of that. They’ve got good players and so do we.

On Mitch Marner’s game (no points but five shots on goal):

I thought Mitchy was outstanding. I thought this might’ve been his best game. He was flying out there. I know everyone looks at the other things, but to me, it’s effort and consistency. If you work hard and generate chances, it’s going to happen for you. He’s too talented for it not to. I thought it was a real good night for him.

On getting his first win in Calgary as head coach of the Leafs: