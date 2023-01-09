Advertisement

Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after his team’s 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers that improved the Leafs’ record to 26-9-7.

On the team’s performance and overall energy level in the back-to-back:

I thought our start was really good. I really liked Kampf’s line. It was really strong for us. I am not sure what they had to show for it offensively, but to me, they were really good at setting up other lines for success, carrying play, and kind of wearing down the other team a little bit. I thought that was really good. We made good on a lot of our chances. We scored a bunch of goals. That put us in a good spot in the game. I didn’t think we had our best game by any means. We relied on our goaltender probably too much, but he was terrific. That is the story of the game for me: How [Murray] played. All things considered, it has been a tough stretch here. It was our fourth game this week. To get a good result is nice.

On Conor Timmins’ return to the lineup and first NHL goal:

It was great. He made plays. He did what he does, which is nice. Despite sitting some games out here, he goes back in the lineup, moves the puck really well, and shows up on the scoresheet. To see him get rewarded with his goal — I didn’t even know it was his first NHL goal; obviously, it is his first with us — is great for him. He has been terrific for us. He has played well and done what we have asked of him in terms of the work to put in on his game. We told him he was going to come out of the lineup, and we wanted him to work hard this week and stay focused. He comes in here on the back-to-back as one of our fresh guys. I thought he made an impact. That was great to see.

On Calle Jarnkrok’s fit on the second line and success since returning from injury:

He has played a lot better for us since he has come back from the injury. I think the time with the injury really helped him get really comfortable here. When you come into a new team and arrive shortly before training camp, things are moving really fast. You have a young family. It is a new organization with new teammates. It takes some time. I think the injury actually really helped settle things down. It allowed him some time to get comfortable. It allowed him some time to really just work at his game. Since he has come back, he has been terrific. He complements those guys as well, as we talked about last night. He does a good job defensively. When the puck comes to him, he can make a play on it. When he is the trigger guy, he has the ability to finish. We like those qualities about him, and he did a terrific job on the penalty kill tonight as well.

On reaching the end of the first half of the season:

It is a good checkpoint. It is a nice reminder that there is a lot of hockey to play. At 41 games, any time you get to this point, you feel like it has been a lot of hockey, and yet there is still half a season to go. Lots can occur in that time. We will enjoy this win tonight. We will enjoy a day off tomorrow, and then we will just get back to work. It is another busy week ahead.

On TJ Brodie’s status after missing the game: