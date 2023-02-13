Elliotte Friedman provided the latest on Jakob Chychrun on Monday’s 32 Thoughts podcast, suggesting LA and Arizona have a deal in the works but it has possibly hit a snag. He also mentions the possibility that other suitors have re-engaged with the Coyotes in trade talks for the defenseman’s services.

As it heated up on Saturday and Sunday, I think everybody was thinking LA was the team. I think LA is in the driver’s seat. But I kept getting warned, “It is not close.” I am afraid to say this because things can change at any time, but I think at some time between the Kings and Coyotes, there was a snag. That doesn’t mean it is impossible. That doesn’t mean it can’t happen. I do think there was some kind of snag.

What the snag may have been: The Kings and the Coyotes were talking about a contract that needed to be moved, and they couldn’t agree. I don’t think it was a principal member of the trade, but I think it was an ancillary member of the trade. The two sides couldn’t agree on it. I think it stalled the trade a little bit.

Does that mean it can’t happen? No. I don’t think it means that. I think it could still potentially happen, but I do think it gummed up the works for a little bit. That is where I think we are.

That doesn’t mean it can’t be resuscitated. It may have been smart for the Coyotes to do this. Because they held Chychrun out of the game and because they tweeted what they did, I wonder if it has re-engaged some other teams.

I think there are some other teams that are like, “Okay, this is in the final stages here. Let’s see if we can get back in it.” I think it is possible that’s happened, which only clouds all of this.

I do believe the Kings and Coyotes were serious. I do believe there are serious conversations between them. I do think it is still possible. I don’t think it [includes] Brandt Clarke or Quinton Byfield. One of the potential problems was a contract that needed to be moved and they couldn’t work it out.

That is my best guess at where we are as of Sunday night… I do believe other teams re-engaged, and we will see where they go here. They play Monday night against Nashville, and we’ll see if he is in the lineup.

… I also wonder if it was a situation where the trade was not done, but they knew it was a possibility, and they weren’t going to risk it. Chychrun is a guy who has had a lot of injuries. I think it was sort of like, “We’re talking. We don’t know if this trade is necessarily going to happen, but it could happen, so we are playing it safe.” They weren’t lying, but it wasn’t necessarily right on the edge of happening.

… I don’t think we are going to know until this is actually done. Let’s see if it happens later Monday. Let’s see if Chychrun plays Monday night. Let’s see where we are.

I don’t think the Coyotes are necessarily pulling a fast one on anyone here. I think there were legitimate trade conversations. Usually, when that happens, the deal is done the next day. Maybe everyone wanted to watch the Superbowl and no one wanted to ruin the parties. But it isn’t done yet. That doesn’t mean it won’t get done, but I just think something held this up.

