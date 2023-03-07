Advertisement
In Episode 47 of the MLHS Podcast, Anthony Petrielli and Gus Katsaros of Sportloqiq digest the totality of the Maple Leafs’ deadline moves, the Ryan O’Reilly injury, Auston Matthews’ reduced offense this season, and the team’s probable first-round matchup against Tampa Bay.
Episode Overview
- Analyzing the Rasmus Sandin trade and the Leafs/Lightning/Bruins’ trade deadline activity (4:00)
- The fit for Jake McCabe on the Leafs‘ blue line and the way the defense market shook out at the deadline (17:45)
- Sheldon Keefe’s coaching decisions during the road trip so far — including running 11/7 and sitting Timothy Liljegren — and the looming playoff lineup decisions (26:00)
- Tampa Bay’s recent struggles and sizing up this year’s matchup, including the benefit of an improved Tavares and Nylander as well as a deeper D over last season (33:40)
- What’s up with Auston Matthews’ offense this season? (43:30)
- What are the holes in the Lightning lineup for the Leafs to exploit? (51:45)
- How challenging is a potential Boston Bruins matchup, and are there any flaws that could be exposed? (1:04:30)
- How much more prepared are the Leafs for the playoff grind this year? (1:13:00)