Gone far too soon but never forgotten. Rodion Amirov has passed away at the age of 21 after a brave two-year battle with brain cancer.

It is we great sadness that we announce the passing of Rodion Amirov. Two years ago, Rodion was diagnosed with a brain tumour. From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he showed during his hockey career. We will always remember his courage, his desire, his will, his smile, all of the great things about him. We’d like to thank his doctors, who took great care of him. We’d like to thank the Toronto Maple Leafs and his KHL – Salavat Yulayev Ufa team. Both did everything possible to help in any way, do whatever was necessary for Rodion and the Amirov family. And we’d like to thank hockey fans all over the world who sent notes of encouragement and best wishes over the past two years. They meant so much to the Amirov family. – Rodion Amirov’s agent Dan Milstein

Please reserve the comments section for only thoughts, prayers, and condolences for his family and friends.

We ask that you consider a donation today to your cancer charity of choice.